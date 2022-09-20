This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!

(WAREHAM, MA) The Onset Bay Association and Onset-Wareham Fireworks invite you to, "join us for the reimagined Harvest Moon Festival!" This event will include over 50 vendors, food trucks, contests, shows, live music, and more! At the 2022 Onset Beach Harvest Moon Festival, there is sure to be something for every member of the family!

The Harvest Moon Festival will kick off at 10 am with an Antique/Classic Car Show, although the event encourages participants to "please arrive before 10" as "space is limited to 300 cars."

"In Bay View Park, located at 184 Onset Ave, we will have a host of activities between 10 a.m.-5 p.m." - Harvest Moon Festival

Some of the other fun family activities that are scheduled to take place at Bay View Park include:

Live music at The Gazebo until noon

Face Painting with Creative Faces by Oplaysis Designs

Ballon Art with Chip from What The Fun INC (3-5 p.m. only)

Demonstrations of Medieval Arts, Spinning, Embroidery, Calligraphy, Metal Works, Stained Glass with the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA)

Roving Stilt Walker, Jay from Stewart Family Entertainment

Harvest Moon Festival Music Line Up

At The Gazebo in Bay View Park, 184 Onset Ave, next to the Town Pier

10 AM - 12 PM: Daddy O!

At The Bandshell, 1 Union Ave

12 PM - 1 PM: Dennis and Dennis-Bluegrass

Dennis and Dennis-Bluegrass 1:20 PM - 2:20 PM : South-Acoustic Rock Covers

: South-Acoustic Rock Covers 2:40 PM - 3:40 PM: Birch Swart Band-Rock Covers

Birch Swart Band-Rock Covers 4 PM - 5 PM: Riley Coyote-Bluegrass/Americana

Harvest Moon Festival Fireworks

The Harvest Moon Festival has announced they will be having a fireworks show this year! The fireworks show from shell point will "take place at 7:15."

Harvest Moon Festival Vendors

The 2022 Harvest Fest announced on their Facebook event that they are expecting, "over 50 fabulous vendors!"

Wood-By the Bay Farms-CBD Products

DaSilva-Sea Shell Framed Art and Sea Shell Jewelry

Paling-Nautical Home Décor made with Locally sourced driftwood

Dahlberg/Divine Deva Healing-Home Made Essential Oil Items, Jewelry, Holistic/Wellness Items

Perry-Ericka’s Crochet Cuties-Crochet Stuffed Animals

Groulik-Hand Made Greeting Cards, Favors, Paper Crafts

Soares-Jackets, Headbands, Purses made from Kantha Quilts imported from India

Ross-Ramos-Feeling Groovy-Fluid Art & Fluid Art Jewelry

Mitton-Resin & Crystal Jewelry & Art

Mackiewicz-Artist-Original Art Sublimated on Tumblers, Air Fresheners, Cutting Boards, Prints

Lambert-New England Novelty-Kids Toys, Fall Themed Items, Hell-Fire T-Shirts

Carpenter-“Freshies”-Crochet Plush Items, Shirts

Fletcher-Paparazzi Jewelry

Memere’s Cupboard-Jams, Jellies, Pickles

Howlett-Themed Gnomes & Spiral Wrap Bracelets

Sawyer-Original Designer T-Shirts, Local Photography, Crafts

Bassett-Grampy’s Soap Business-All Natural, Hand Crafted, Vegan Friendly Soaps

Chasing Threads-Quilts, Wall Hangings, Pillows, Table Runners, Pottery, Ceramic Birds

Petrosino-Crystals, Crystal Jewelry, Apothecary Items

Eaton-Hats, Jewelry, Hair Accessories, Shirts

Neeco-Mass Save Home Energy Assessments

Alfonso-Onset Bay Trading Company-Hoodies, Shirts and More

Stone Originals-Hand Painted, Personalized Signs, Pet Portraits on Wood, Canvas, Pillows

Wujcik-Paintings and Prints

Davis-Color Street Dry Nail Polish strips & Nail care Items

Marino-Wood Burned Signs, Trays, Boxes, Etc.

Cobert-Financial Services

Billings-Hand Crafted Wall Sconces

Shea-Branches of Vibrational Healing-Healings, Readings, Hand made Products

Hyland-Assorted Crafts

Plymouth County DA’s Office-Children’s Safety Resources

McGuire-Mass Save

Miles/J. Lopes-Kindness Apothecary-Hand Crafted Items

Rose-Jewelry

Highland & Ivy-Jewelry

Water Wizz

Wareham Land Trust

Oracle of Onset-Gina Luna/A. Josephs-Traditional Tarot Readings, Potions, Art, Gifts, Incense & Essential Oil Burners, Misc.

Andrade-Oyster/Shell Jewelry, Crafts, Watercolors, Acrylics

Mello-The Material Girls-Home Made Crafts, Wreaths, Center Pieces, Wall Decor

Souza-Cilla’s Divine Care-Bath & Body Care Products

Gorsich-Sea Shell Art & Jewelry

Dias-Slime on the Bay-Home Made Slime

Pritchard-Crystals, Dream Catchers, Oils, Gemstone Jewelry

Simmons-Onset Themed Mugs and T-shirts

Colly-Musical Instruments, Baskets*

Dion-Paintings-Live Spray Paint Demonstrations

Venuto-Wreaths & Crochet Items

Cape Cod Plant Hangers, Inc.

Jean Jackets and Women’s Workout Wear*

Harvest Moon Festival Food Vendors

This fun festive event will feature local foods, fares, sweets, and treats!

Forno Bakery

Frosty and Friends

Kevin Fernandes-Fried Chicken & Fish, Fried Dough and more

Robbie Fernandes-BBQ and Smoked Meats

Kono Pizza-Pizza in a Cone!

Bootstrap Farm

Harvest Moon Festival Event Details