This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!

(WAREHAM, MA) The Onset Bay Association and Onset-Wareham Fireworks invite you to, "join us for the reimagined Harvest Moon Festival!" This event will include over 50 vendors, food trucks, contests, shows, live music, and more! At the 2022 Onset Beach Harvest Moon Festival, there is sure to be something for every member of the family!
The Harvest Moon Festival will kick off at 10 am with an Antique/Classic Car Show, although the event encourages participants to "please arrive before 10" as "space is limited to 300 cars."
"In Bay View Park, located at 184 Onset Ave, we will have a host of activities between 10 a.m.-5 p.m." - Harvest Moon Festival
Some of the other fun family activities that are scheduled to take place at Bay View Park include:
- Live music at The Gazebo until noon
- Face Painting with Creative Faces by Oplaysis Designs
- Ballon Art with Chip from What The Fun INC (3-5 p.m. only)
- Demonstrations of Medieval Arts, Spinning, Embroidery, Calligraphy, Metal Works, Stained Glass with the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA)
- Roving Stilt Walker, Jay from Stewart Family Entertainment
Harvest Moon Festival Music Line Up
At The Gazebo in Bay View Park, 184 Onset Ave, next to the Town Pier
- 10 AM - 12 PM: Daddy O!
At The Bandshell, 1 Union Ave
- 12 PM - 1 PM: Dennis and Dennis-Bluegrass
- 1:20 PM - 2:20 PM: South-Acoustic Rock Covers
- 2:40 PM - 3:40 PM: Birch Swart Band-Rock Covers
- 4 PM - 5 PM: Riley Coyote-Bluegrass/Americana
Harvest Moon Festival Fireworks
The Harvest Moon Festival has announced they will be having a fireworks show this year! The fireworks show from shell point will "take place at 7:15."
Harvest Moon Festival Vendors
The 2022 Harvest Fest announced on their Facebook event that they are expecting, "over 50 fabulous vendors!"
- Wood-By the Bay Farms-CBD Products
- DaSilva-Sea Shell Framed Art and Sea Shell Jewelry
- Paling-Nautical Home Décor made with Locally sourced driftwood
- Dahlberg/Divine Deva Healing-Home Made Essential Oil Items, Jewelry, Holistic/Wellness Items
- Perry-Ericka’s Crochet Cuties-Crochet Stuffed Animals
- Groulik-Hand Made Greeting Cards, Favors, Paper Crafts
- Soares-Jackets, Headbands, Purses made from Kantha Quilts imported from India
- Ross-Ramos-Feeling Groovy-Fluid Art & Fluid Art Jewelry
- Mitton-Resin & Crystal Jewelry & Art
- Mackiewicz-Artist-Original Art Sublimated on Tumblers, Air Fresheners, Cutting Boards, Prints
- Lambert-New England Novelty-Kids Toys, Fall Themed Items, Hell-Fire T-Shirts
- Carpenter-“Freshies”-Crochet Plush Items, Shirts
- Fletcher-Paparazzi Jewelry
- Memere’s Cupboard-Jams, Jellies, Pickles
- Howlett-Themed Gnomes & Spiral Wrap Bracelets
- Sawyer-Original Designer T-Shirts, Local Photography, Crafts
- Bassett-Grampy’s Soap Business-All Natural, Hand Crafted, Vegan Friendly Soaps
- Chasing Threads-Quilts, Wall Hangings, Pillows, Table Runners, Pottery, Ceramic Birds
- Petrosino-Crystals, Crystal Jewelry, Apothecary Items
- Eaton-Hats, Jewelry, Hair Accessories, Shirts
- Neeco-Mass Save Home Energy Assessments
- Alfonso-Onset Bay Trading Company-Hoodies, Shirts and More
- Stone Originals-Hand Painted, Personalized Signs, Pet Portraits on Wood, Canvas, Pillows
- Wujcik-Paintings and Prints
- Davis-Color Street Dry Nail Polish strips & Nail care Items
- Marino-Wood Burned Signs, Trays, Boxes, Etc.
- Cobert-Financial Services
- Billings-Hand Crafted Wall Sconces
- Shea-Branches of Vibrational Healing-Healings, Readings, Hand made Products
- Hyland-Assorted Crafts
- Plymouth County DA’s Office-Children’s Safety Resources
- McGuire-Mass Save
- Miles/J. Lopes-Kindness Apothecary-Hand Crafted Items
- Rose-Jewelry
- Highland & Ivy-Jewelry
- Water Wizz
- Wareham Land Trust
- Oracle of Onset-Gina Luna/A. Josephs-Traditional Tarot Readings, Potions, Art, Gifts, Incense & Essential Oil Burners, Misc.
- Andrade-Oyster/Shell Jewelry, Crafts, Watercolors, Acrylics
- Mello-The Material Girls-Home Made Crafts, Wreaths, Center Pieces, Wall Decor
- Souza-Cilla’s Divine Care-Bath & Body Care Products
- Gorsich-Sea Shell Art & Jewelry
- Dias-Slime on the Bay-Home Made Slime
- Pritchard-Crystals, Dream Catchers, Oils, Gemstone Jewelry
- Simmons-Onset Themed Mugs and T-shirts
- Colly-Musical Instruments, Baskets*
- Dion-Paintings-Live Spray Paint Demonstrations
- Venuto-Wreaths & Crochet Items
- Cape Cod Plant Hangers, Inc.
- Jean Jackets and Women’s Workout Wear*
Harvest Moon Festival Food Vendors
This fun festive event will feature local foods, fares, sweets, and treats!
- Forno Bakery
- Frosty and Friends
- Kevin Fernandes-Fried Chicken & Fish, Fried Dough and more
- Robbie Fernandes-BBQ and Smoked Meats
- Kono Pizza-Pizza in a Cone!
- Bootstrap Farm
Harvest Moon Festival Event Details
- WHERE:
- WHEN: Saturday, September 24, 2022
- TIME: 10 AM - 5 PM
- PARKING: There is "limited street parking available (Please, be mindful of Residential/Permitted areas! You will get a ticket)" The event suggests using the "Temple Lot on Union Ave; Hynes Field, next to Chuck's Auto; Lopes Field (behind the playground on Onset Ave) and Water Wizz parking lot on Cranberry Highway. There will be a shuttle provided by GATRA"
- MORE INFORMATION: Please visit the Harvest Moon Festival's official facebook event for more information and up-to-date details.
