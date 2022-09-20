Wareham, MA

This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfPwX_0i2EnyiN00
(Photo by cottonbro)

(WAREHAM, MA) The Onset Bay Association and Onset-Wareham Fireworks invite you to, "join us for the reimagined Harvest Moon Festival!" This event will include over 50 vendors, food trucks, contests, shows, live music, and more! At the 2022 Onset Beach Harvest Moon Festival, there is sure to be something for every member of the family!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuO0x_0i2EnyiN00
(Photo by Tatiana Syrikova)

The Harvest Moon Festival will kick off at 10 am with an Antique/Classic Car Show, although the event encourages participants to "please arrive before 10" as "space is limited to 300 cars."

"In Bay View Park, located at 184 Onset Ave, we will have a host of activities between 10 a.m.-5 p.m." - Harvest Moon Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8B6F_0i2EnyiN00
(Photo by Charles Parker)

Some of the other fun family activities that are scheduled to take place at Bay View Park include:

  • Live music at The Gazebo until noon
  • Face Painting with Creative Faces by Oplaysis Designs
  • Ballon Art with Chip from What The Fun INC (3-5 p.m. only)
  • Demonstrations of Medieval Arts, Spinning, Embroidery, Calligraphy, Metal Works, Stained Glass with the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA)
  • Roving Stilt Walker, Jay from Stewart Family Entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFamk_0i2EnyiN00
(Photo by Kampus Production)

Harvest Moon Festival Music Line Up

At The Gazebo in Bay View Park, 184 Onset Ave, next to the Town Pier

  • 10 AM - 12 PM: Daddy O!

At The Bandshell, 1 Union Ave

  • 12 PM - 1 PM: Dennis and Dennis-Bluegrass
  • 1:20 PM - 2:20 PM: South-Acoustic Rock Covers
  • 2:40 PM - 3:40 PM: Birch Swart Band-Rock Covers
  • 4 PM - 5 PM: Riley Coyote-Bluegrass/Americana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYvMI_0i2EnyiN00
(Photo by Rijan Hamidovic)

Harvest Moon Festival Fireworks

The Harvest Moon Festival has announced they will be having a fireworks show this year! The fireworks show from shell point will "take place at 7:15."

Harvest Moon Festival Vendors

The 2022 Harvest Fest announced on their Facebook event that they are expecting, "over 50 fabulous vendors!"

  • Wood-By the Bay Farms-CBD Products
  • DaSilva-Sea Shell Framed Art and Sea Shell Jewelry
  • Paling-Nautical Home Décor made with Locally sourced driftwood
  • Dahlberg/Divine Deva Healing-Home Made Essential Oil Items, Jewelry, Holistic/Wellness Items
  • Perry-Ericka’s Crochet Cuties-Crochet Stuffed Animals
  • Groulik-Hand Made Greeting Cards, Favors, Paper Crafts
  • Soares-Jackets, Headbands, Purses made from Kantha Quilts imported from India
  • Ross-Ramos-Feeling Groovy-Fluid Art & Fluid Art Jewelry
  • Mitton-Resin & Crystal Jewelry & Art
  • Mackiewicz-Artist-Original Art Sublimated on Tumblers, Air Fresheners, Cutting Boards, Prints
  • Lambert-New England Novelty-Kids Toys, Fall Themed Items, Hell-Fire T-Shirts
  • Carpenter-“Freshies”-Crochet Plush Items, Shirts
  • Fletcher-Paparazzi Jewelry
  • Memere’s Cupboard-Jams, Jellies, Pickles
  • Howlett-Themed Gnomes & Spiral Wrap Bracelets
  • Sawyer-Original Designer T-Shirts, Local Photography, Crafts
  • Bassett-Grampy’s Soap Business-All Natural, Hand Crafted, Vegan Friendly Soaps
  • Chasing Threads-Quilts, Wall Hangings, Pillows, Table Runners, Pottery, Ceramic Birds
  • Petrosino-Crystals, Crystal Jewelry, Apothecary Items
  • Eaton-Hats, Jewelry, Hair Accessories, Shirts
  • Neeco-Mass Save Home Energy Assessments
  • Alfonso-Onset Bay Trading Company-Hoodies, Shirts and More
  • Stone Originals-Hand Painted, Personalized Signs, Pet Portraits on Wood, Canvas, Pillows
  • Wujcik-Paintings and Prints
  • Davis-Color Street Dry Nail Polish strips & Nail care Items
  • Marino-Wood Burned Signs, Trays, Boxes, Etc.
  • Cobert-Financial Services
  • Billings-Hand Crafted Wall Sconces
  • Shea-Branches of Vibrational Healing-Healings, Readings, Hand made Products
  • Hyland-Assorted Crafts
  • Plymouth County DA’s Office-Children’s Safety Resources
  • McGuire-Mass Save
  • Miles/J. Lopes-Kindness Apothecary-Hand Crafted Items
  • Rose-Jewelry
  • Highland & Ivy-Jewelry
  • Water Wizz
  • Wareham Land Trust
  • Oracle of Onset-Gina Luna/A. Josephs-Traditional Tarot Readings, Potions, Art, Gifts, Incense & Essential Oil Burners, Misc.
  • Andrade-Oyster/Shell Jewelry, Crafts, Watercolors, Acrylics
  • Mello-The Material Girls-Home Made Crafts, Wreaths, Center Pieces, Wall Decor
  • Souza-Cilla’s Divine Care-Bath & Body Care Products
  • Gorsich-Sea Shell Art & Jewelry
  • Dias-Slime on the Bay-Home Made Slime
  • Pritchard-Crystals, Dream Catchers, Oils, Gemstone Jewelry
  • Simmons-Onset Themed Mugs and T-shirts
  • Colly-Musical Instruments, Baskets*
  • Dion-Paintings-Live Spray Paint Demonstrations
  • Venuto-Wreaths & Crochet Items
  • Cape Cod Plant Hangers, Inc.
  • Jean Jackets and Women’s Workout Wear*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x80BB_0i2EnyiN00
(Photo by Edward Eyer)

Harvest Moon Festival Food Vendors

This fun festive event will feature local foods, fares, sweets, and treats!

  • Forno Bakery
  • Frosty and Friends
  • Kevin Fernandes-Fried Chicken & Fish, Fried Dough and more
  • Robbie Fernandes-BBQ and Smoked Meats
  • Kono Pizza-Pizza in a Cone!
  • Bootstrap Farm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fzo2_0i2EnyiN00
(Photo by Artem Saranin)

Harvest Moon Festival Event Details

  • WHERE:
  • WHEN: Saturday, September 24, 2022
  • TIME: 10 AM - 5 PM
  • PARKING: There is "limited street parking available (Please, be mindful of Residential/Permitted areas! You will get a ticket)" The event suggests using the "Temple Lot on Union Ave; Hynes Field, next to Chuck's Auto; Lopes Field (behind the playground on Onset Ave) and Water Wizz parking lot on Cranberry Highway. There will be a shuttle provided by GATRA"
  • MORE INFORMATION: Please visit the Harvest Moon Festival's official facebook event for more information and up-to-date details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# onset# festival# free# fireworks# event

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about local news stories, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
1080 followers

More from Dianna Carney

Carver, MA

Game of Thrones Weekend at King Richard's Faire: Everything You Need to Know

(CARVER, MA) King Richard's Faire has announced the exciting news that for 2-days only the festive fall fair will become a Game of Thrones themed festival! This "Fandom in the Kingdom" event comes at a perfect time for fans of the franchise; HBO recently released the first five episodes of House of the Dragon, a prequel to the original series Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin's book series.

Read full story
1 comments
Hanover, MA

You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety Event

The Hanover Fire Department has announced the return of their Open House! This community favorite annual event is back after a 2-year hiatus "for public health reasons." The Open House will feature representatives from local first responder organizations, live demonstrations, life safety lessons, and so much more!

Read full story
1 comments
Plymouth, MA

One Night Only: Free Haunted House in Plymouth Promises Spooky Thrills & Chills!

(PLYMOUTH, MA) For one night only The Plymouth Family Resource Center (PFRC) is celebrating Halloween with a fun and festive Haunted House! The Plymouth RFC has invited the community to attend their first ever Haunted House which has no admission cost!

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South Shore

(PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) Calling all crafters! Whether you're someone who has never picked up a paint brush or you're someone who loves art with all your heart, you're invited to attend these fun, free crafty events! Hosted at local libraries on the South Shore, these events feature activities for all ages that will get your creative juices flowing!

Read full story
Mendon, MA

Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!

(Photo by Charles Parker) (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced the date of its annual Harvest Fest for 2022, this year taking place on Sunday, October 23rd! This fun family event is expected to feature the same exciting and entertaining activities from past years' Harvest Fest, such as live music, local vendors and makers, a craft market, and much more!

Read full story
1 comments
Abington, MA

You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"

(ABINGTON, MA) You're invited to"come together with fellow Moon enthusiasts and curious people worldwide" on the night of Saturday, October 1st to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night at Reilly Field! This event is open to all ages and hopes to inspire others to explore the sky, and specifically, the moon!

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

New Opportunity Opens For Plymouth Residents: Everything You Need To Know

(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The Town of Plymouth announced in a recent press release that a volunteer opportunity is currently available on the Visitor Services Board.

Read full story
East Bridgewater, MA

Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day Event

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Plymouth Pride has announced a fun fall event that is sure to get you in a festive mood! Apple picking with Plymouth Pride will take place on Saturday, October 1st- the perfect way to kick off the spooky season! Event participants are instructed to meet "at the apple picking entrance after parking" so that everyone can begin together.

Read full story
Hanover, MA

This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun Activities

(Photo by Charles Parker)(HANOVER, MA) The South Shore Children's Museum has announced a fun, festive event being held at Forge Pond Park in Hanover! The Witches Walk event invites you to "meet lots of magical friends and collect treats along the way." This exciting 2-hour event will even "end with pumpkin decorating."

Read full story
1 comments
Mansfield, MA

6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!

(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're a fan of carving them, eating parts of them, or just looking at them, these fun pumpkin-themed festivals are sure to be a hit for every member of the family!

Read full story
Ipswich, MA

21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!

(IPSWICH, MA) If you're looking for a creative and adventurous way to celebrate the autumn season then look no further than the 2-night event, Flight Nights hosted by a local farm and fun park! This 21+ occasion promises to be an exciting evening of finding your way through a corn maze while enjoying beer tastings along the way.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!

(Photo by muhannad alatawi) (BOSTON, MA) Calling all dog lovers! The Harpoon Brewery in Boston is hosting their 5th annual Dogtoberfest presented by Life's Abundance, and both you and your furry friend are invited to this paw-some celebration! This pup-friendly festival will include competitions, a 3-mile fun run (or walk!), and will even feature an on-site adoption meet and greet presented by the MSPCA, "dog lovers may even leave the event as dog owners!"

Read full story
Kingston, MA

You're Invited! Family Funday Will Support Local Family Whose Son Was Diagnosed With Leukemia

(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (KINGSTON) You're invited to "join the fun for a great cause!" On Sunday, October 9th the Hilltop Athletic Association will be hosting a Family Funday event that will help "support the Naylor family as their son Tristan battles two forms of rare leukemia."

Read full story
Revere, MA

4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire You

(MASSACHUSETTS) If you're looking for an event that will bring out your creative side, look no further than these four art festivals happening in Massachusetts! Those who attend these festivals will be supporting their local communities' artists, creators, and makers.

Read full story
Weymouth, MA

This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!

(Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh) (WEYMOUTH, MA) For one day only the Weymouth Farmers Market will be transformed into a creative celebration! You're invited to the Weymouth Artisan Fair on Sunday, September 18th which supports local "artists and makers from Weymouth and surrounding communities."

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy

(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!

Read full story
Revere, MA

Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art Festival

(Photo by Craig Adderley) (REVERE, MA) You're invited to the 5th annual Revere Beach Art Festival on Saturday, September 17th. This day-long festival will be filled with fun family activities including a live art competition, local vendors and artists selling their incredible pieces, live music, and more! Hosted at the first public beach established in the United States, this event will take place at Revere Beach located just North of Boston, and will"celebrate the beauty of America’s first public beach."

Read full story
West Bridgewater, MA

You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's Alehouse

(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Calling all witches and wizards! You're invited to eat, drink and be magical at Barrett's Alehouse! What first started as a Harry Potter Brunch event has developed into a month-long celebration that's sure to have an event for everyone.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy