New Opportunity Opens For Plymouth Residents: Everything You Need To Know

Dianna Carney

(PLYMOUTH, MA) The Town of Plymouth announced in a recent press release that a volunteer opportunity is currently available on the Visitor Services Board.

"The Town of Plymouth Select Board-appointed Visitor Services Board currently has one vacancy. The Select Board is seeking interested residents for the Board opening." - Town of Plymouth Press Statement
What Is The Visitor Services Board?

The Visitor Services Board (VSB) is a "seven-member board" that, "serves as an advisory board to the Town Manager and Board of Selectmen." The VSB is, "charged with the management of the Town Promotion (tourism) Fund, which is funded wholly by a percentage of the local/hotel rooms' tax."

What Does The Visitor Services Board Do?

The seven members of the Visitor Services Board work together to award, "funds and grants for promotional and marketing materials, information delivery, events, activities and infrastructure betterment in an effort to maximize the quality of Plymouth's tourism industry for the benefit of residents and visitors alike."

If you're someone who enjoys local events and getting involved in the community, then this is a great opportunity for you to have a large role in bettering the Town of Plymouth!

The Visitor Services Board meets "on the third Tuesday of every month from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm in person in the Ropewalk Room at Plymouth Town Hall."

How To Get Involved

If you are interested in getting involved the Town of Plymouth encourages interested residents to submit a letter of interest either by email or in person. To find out more check out the direct quote below or head over to the official press statement.

"Interested residents can submit a letter of interest, outlining the rationale as to why they would like to be appointed to the Visitor Services Board. Residents may also submit a resume, although that is not required. Residents may submit their letters of interest and any additional information/questions to Anthony Senesi, Assistant to the Select Board/Town Manager on or before Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 4:00 pm. either via email at asenesi@plymouth-ma.gov or at the Town Manager's Office at Plymouth Town Hall, 26 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360." - Town of Plymouth Press Statement

