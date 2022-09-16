6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!

(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're a fan of carving them, eating parts of them, or just looking at them, these fun pumpkin-themed festivals are sure to be a hit for every member of the family!

1) Pumpkin Patch Opening Day (Halifax)

"Opening Day at our fabulous Pumpkin Patch! No charge to enter, come wander the pumpkins, take a cow train ride and some family photos, play some lawn games, guess the weight of the Great Pumpkin! Family friendly, lots of fun!" - Event Details

WHERE: Nessralla Farm (318 Plymouth Street., Halifax, MA)

8 AM - 6 PM MORE INFO: Please visit the event's official Facebook page for more information.

2) Annual Pumpkin Patch Open House (Spencer)

"The 29th Annual Pumpkin Patch Open House! Homemade crafts, furniture, and home decor!" - Event Details

WHERE: The Pumpkin Patch (66 Paxton Road, Spencer, MA)

10 AM - 4 PM MORE INFO: Please visit the event's official Facebook page for more information about this event.

3) Pumpkin Harvest & Festival (Mansfield)

"Join the Garden Club of Mansfield for a free Pumpkin Harvest & Festival! Families are invited to harvest and decorate pumpkins, participate in a craft and enjoy refreshments whether rain or shine.

Please register at biy.ly/MansfieldGarden" - Event Details

WHERE: Garden Club of Mansfield (55 Essex Street, Mansfield, MA)

10 AM - 3 PM MORE INFO: Please visit the event's official Facebook page for more information about this event.

4) Pumpkin Patch Day (Franklin)

"Come down to St. John's Episcopal Church and pick your pumpkins for the fall season!" - Event Details

WHERE: St John's Episcopal Church (237 Pleasant Street, Franklin, MA)

4 PM.- 6 PM MORE INFO: Please visit the event's official Facebook page for more information.

5) Fall Frolic & Pumpkin Patch (Brewster)

"Enjoy a hot apple cider, select your perfect pumpkin, indulge in seasonal favorites and spend time with family and friends while walking the eight beautiful acres of the Chatham Bars Inn Farm." - Event Details

WHERE: Chatham Bars Inn Farm (3034 Main Street, Brewster, MA)

12 PM - 4 PM MORE INFO: For more information please visit the event's official Facebook page.

6) Harvest Festival (Lakeville)

This festival will include delicious food, fall drinks, a selfie station, live music, face painting, balloon art, 50/50 raffle, bouncy houses, and of course a PYO pumpkin patch! According to the event's Facebook page, "100% of event proceeds will be donated to charity to provide local families in need with essential groceries and farm fresh produce in 2023.​"