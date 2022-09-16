21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!

(IPSWICH, MA) If you're looking for a creative and adventurous way to celebrate the autumn season then look no further than the 2-night event, Flight Nights hosted by a local farm and fun park! This 21+ occasion promises to be an exciting evening of finding your way through a corn maze while enjoying beer tastings along the way.

"An exclusive, after hours event at Marini Farm. We’re closing the corn maze and fun park for two evening this season to host beer tastings INSIDE the maze pathways! You and your friends explore a “scaled down” version of the Maze and to find wine tasting stations from Ipswich Ale Brewery." - Flight Night Event Details

For those who would like to wet their whistle with more than a sample, Marini Farms has announced great news! "Beer and concessions (are) also available for purchase. The farm stand is open during this event."

The gates open for this event at 7 PM for all ticket times. While waiting for your ticket time to approach you're invited to "come and enjoy our campfires and hayride before and after entering our tasting maze"

Flight Nights Event Details