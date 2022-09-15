Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!

(BOSTON, MA) Calling all dog lovers! The Harpoon Brewery in Boston is hosting their 5th annual Dogtoberfest presented by Life's Abundance, and both you and your furry friend are invited to this paw-some celebration! This pup-friendly festival will include competitions, a 3-mile fun run (or walk!), and will even feature an on-site adoption meet and greet presented by the MSPCA, "dog lovers may even leave the event as dog owners!"

The day kicks off on Sunday, October 2nd at 10 AM with a new edition to the annual event, the MSPCA Fast & Furriest Run.Walk.Wag! This exciting morning run invites you and your paw pal to get your steps in before the rest of the festival begins, plus, the race includes admission! According to Dogtoberfest's official website, "if you register for the Fast & Furriest, you have entrance to the Dotoberfest Festival!"

"New this year, MSPCA is partnering with us to bring their Fast & Furriest 3-mile fun run, walk, wag to the festival! Run, earn a finisher medal, and then join the barking lot party full of cold, fresh beer, food trucks and the best dog-friendly vendors." - Harpoon Dogtoberfest Event Details

Later in the day, there will be many activities for both you and your canine, including the Fest-Minster Dog Show!

"In addition to the festival itself, guests can enter their pup in the Fest-Minster Dog Show to compete in costume, trick, and look-a-like contests! Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kenary Brain Tumor Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as well as MSPCA- Angell." - Harpoon Dogtoberfest Event Details

2022 Fest-Minster Dog Show Award Categories:

High five

Look-alike

Trick

Costume

Dogtoberfest Event Details