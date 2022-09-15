You're Invited! Family Funday Will Support Local Family Whose Son Was Diagnosed With Leukemia

(KINGSTON) You're invited to "join the fun for a great cause!" On Sunday, October 9th the Hilltop Athletic Association will be hosting a Family Funday event that will help "support the Naylor family as their son Tristan battles two forms of rare leukemia."

"Dawn and Matt received the news that no parent wants to hear: their son Tristan has leukemia (a type of blood cancer). Tristan has been diagnosed with two forms of leukemia: the exceedingly rare (especially in children) CML with combined B cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The news came as a shock as Tristan was not presenting any symptoms." - Naylor Family GoFundMe

Family Funday Activities

Unless otherwise stated, the following activities are included in the admission price for this event! Tickets can be bought on the event's official Eventbrite page, and cost $15 for children, and $25 for adults, while children under 2 are free.

Dance lessons & performances

Raffles

Silent auction

Field games

Face painting

Photos with characters

Food

Adult beverages (not included in ticket price)

"Tristan just celebrated his 15th birthday in July and was looking forward to spending the rest of his summer playing video games, reading his favorite Japanese Manga novels, and running in preparation for his freshman year on the Duxbury HS track team. When he is not doing any of those activities, Tristan can be found in the "music room" playing his drums and discovering more songs to add to his ever-growing Spotify playlist." - Naylor Family GoFundMe

Family Funday for Tristan Event Details