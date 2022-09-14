This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!

(WEYMOUTH, MA) For one day only the Weymouth Farmers Market will be transformed into a creative celebration! You're invited to the Weymouth Artisan Fair on Sunday, September 18th which supports local "artists and makers from Weymouth and surrounding communities."

This free event is sure to be fun for the whole family, with vendors for all ages from toys to jewelry and everything in between! Please note that all the vendors will accept cash, so it's good to come prepared- and don't forget a reusable bag!

Weymouth Artisan Fair Vendors

Weymouth Artisan Fair Event Details