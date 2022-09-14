This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!

(WEYMOUTH, MA) For one day only the Weymouth Farmers Market will be transformed into a creative celebration! You're invited to the Weymouth Artisan Fair on Sunday, September 18th which supports local "artists and makers from Weymouth and surrounding communities."
This free event is sure to be fun for the whole family, with vendors for all ages from toys to jewelry and everything in between! Please note that all the vendors will accept cash, so it's good to come prepared- and don't forget a reusable bag!
Weymouth Artisan Fair Vendors
- Martha Schlieff Pottery (handmade pottery)
- Albert LaFrance (hand turned writing instruments aka pens)
- Friends of the Weymouth Libraries (so friendly these friends)
- Treasured Nest Designs (laser engraved and laser cut wood signs, ornaments, home decor pieces)
- From Heart & Soul Clay Co. (handmade earrings)
- L'aurore Organiques (organic/all-natural soaps, men's beard care, tub teas)
- Blue Hills Candle Co. LLC (candles that burn)
- Daisy Blush Skincare: (skincare products)
- The Oasis Of Shea (calming)
- MOLA-Museum of Leo’s Art (artwork raising money for the autism community)
- Miss Lou Makes (beaded jewelry and painted home decor)
- Green Street Flags (woodwork)
- JD Lettering Design (hand-lettered home decor, including wood signs, door hangers, doormats, and cards)
- Handful Of Fortunes (hair bows handmade with faux leather, vinyl printed t-shirts decor, car decals)
- Dragonfly Designs (customized wood signs)
- Renity Products (handmade pure beeswax candles, lotion bars made with beeswax, various crocheted and sewn items, as well as beaded bracelets)
- Dotty’s Daughters (sewn crafts, paper crafting)
- Garbage Queen (home goods made from upcycled/repurposed materials handcrafted soap and organic bath products)
- Neela Sarin (handmade scarves)
- NorahBrinkArtWorks (sterling silver, copper, and semiprecious stone jewelry)
- Imagination Tables (tables for kids)
- Sewgoods by Sabrina (headbands, scarves, and other handmade accessories)
- Wreaths for all Occasions (wreaths for seriously every occasion)
- Kidsbysarahjane (hairbows and hair accessories for kids)
- Earthenware Clay & Crafts by Sofia (pottery - bowls, succulent pots, spoon rests, and crafts - bohemian earrings, rings, keychains)
- Freedom Flagz (most likely flags)
- SEAd Beads (handmade beaded jewelry)
- Gate & Garden (sustainable, small batch, foraged & home-grown botanical potions with intention & magic)
- Sue Harrington (reusable, washable household goods such as pot holders, placemats, hot pads, dish scrubbers, grocery bags, all-purpose totes, sandwich/snack bags, cup cozies, bottle holders, phone holders, etc.)
- KLAS (photography on canvas (sizes) & notecards)
- Malittlethings (scrunchies, key fobs, keychains, polymer clay earrings, polymer clay hairclips, bookmarks, polymer clay pins, and totes)
- Uniquely Mixed (second-hand/recycled materials repurposed into household items)
- Sandy Sernstein (handmade teddy bears)
- Savannah Miller (handmade jewelry (resin earrings & charms), art prints, tiny shadowbox art, and sand dollar decorations/ornaments)
Weymouth Artisan Fair Event Details
- WHERE: Weymouth High School (1 Wildcat Way, Weymouth, MA 02190)
- WHEN: Sunday, September 18th, 2022
- TIME: 10 AM - 2 PM
- COST: Admission is free, vendors will accept cash for products
