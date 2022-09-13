6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy

(MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
1) "Hollowed Harvest"
"Be amazed at our towering Jack-O'-Lantern sculptures, the epic Jack-O'-Lantern Tunnel, & our intricately-carved Jack-O'-Lanterns at the Marshfield Hollowed Harvest!" - Event Details
- WHERE: Marshfield Fair Grounds (149 Main Street, Marshfield, MA 02050)
- WHEN: Friday, September 23, 2022 - October 30, 2022
- TIME: 7 - 9 PM
- COST: Please see the Event Details for ticket pricing
2) "Fall Fun on the Farm"
Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event.
- WHERE: Powisset Farm (37 Powisset St, Dover, MA)
- WHEN: Every Saturday & Sunday, September 10-October 30.
- TIME: This is a Timed Ticketing event, please select an arrival time of 12:00, 1:30 or 3:00.
- COST: $12 child / $20 adult
- TICKETS: thetrustees.org/event/79424
- RULES: Please note DOGS ARE NOT ALLOWED at Powisset Farm. No outside food & alcohol is allowed on the farm.
"Mystic River Celebration"
"Spend the afternoon at the Condon Shell and enjoy live musical performances, browse local artisan crafts, and take part in fun activities for all ages!" - Event Details
- WHERE: Medford Condon Shell (2501 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA)
- WHEN: Saturday, September 24, 2022
- TIME: 12 - 4 PM
- COST: FREE
"Corn Festival"
The annual Corn Festival"is a two-day family-and-foodie-friendly event that celebrates the natural and cultural traditions surrounding the fall harvest in New England."
- WHERE: South Shore YMCA Natural Science Center (48 Jacobs Lane, Norwell, MA 02061)
- WHEN: Saturday, September 24, 2022 & Sunday, September 25, 2022
- TIME: 10 AM - 4 PM
- COST: Individual Admission ($7 per SSYMCA member, $10 per non-member) & Family Admission ($25 family of four SSYMCA members, $35 family of four non-members with additional family members $5 each)
- TICKETS: No pre-registration is required, you can purchase admission tickets at the event
"Howl-O-Ween"
This pup party in at the dog park kicks off at 10 AM with a costume parade and contest!
- WHERE: Peter's Dog Park (1277 Washington Street, Boston, MA)
- WHEN: Saturday, October 29, 2022
- TIME: 10 AM - 12 PM
- COST: $5 Donation towards park maintenance
"Trick or Treat Marshfield"
This Halloween-themed event will include Trick or Treating at local businesses in Marshfield Center, a free pumpkin carving event, and so much more!
- WHERE: Marshfield Center & Dandelion Park
- WHEN: Saturday, October 29, 2022
- TIME: 12 PM - 4 PM
- COST: FREE
- SCHEDULE: Please visit the event's official website for an updated schedule of activities.
Comments / 0