Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art Festival

(REVERE, MA) You're invited to the 5th annual Revere Beach Art Festival on Saturday, September 17th. This day-long festival will be filled with fun family activities including a live art competition, local vendors and artists selling their incredible pieces, live music, and more! Hosted at the first public beach established in the United States, this event will take place at Revere Beach located just North of Boston, and will "celebrate the beauty of America’s first public beach."

"This event also gives the chance for Revere High School Art Students to get involved! This event funds scholarships for students who intend to pursue an education in the field of art." - Revere Beach Art Festival Event Details

The Live Art Competition invites local artists "to compete for prizes ranging from $500-$1,500 by creating a piece of artwork that captures the beauty of Revere Beach."

The Revere Beach Art Festival is hosted by the "Revere Beach Partnership" which "is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2001." Their mission "is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. The partnership is made up of a volunteer board who share a love for Revere and Revere Beach."

Revere Beach Art Festival 2022 Event Details