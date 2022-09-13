You're Invited to a Magical Month of Harry Potter Events at Barrett's Alehouse

(WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Calling all witches and wizards! You're invited to eat, drink and be magical at Barrett's Alehouse! What first started as a Harry Potter Brunch event has developed into a month-long celebration that's sure to have an event for everyone.

The local West Bridgewater restaurant announced, "our staff and management are putting together a month full of Harry Potter fun that would knock the pink out of Umbridge!"

Harry Potter Brunch

Enjoy delicious eats, sweets, and treats that seem to be right out of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter! Ticket sales and reservations for this event open on Tuesday, September 20th.

October 22nd @ 10 AM - 12 PM

October 23rd @ 10 AM - 12 PM & 1 PM - 3PM

Young Wizards Potions Class

More details coming soon! Ticket sales and reservations for this event open on Tuesday, September 20th.

October 17th @ 6 - 7 PM

October 25th @ 6 - 7 PM

Harry Potter Trivia

Do you consider yourself a huge Harry Potter fan? Earn the title of #1 Fan by winning Harry Potter Trivia! Walk-ins only! First come, first serve seating.

October 13th @ 7 PM

October 25th @ 7 PM

Dobby's Sock Drive

This won't just be an entertaining month of events, but hopefully a helpful one too! Barrett's Alehouse in West Bridgewater announced that for the entire month of October they will be accepting sock donations. These donations will be donated to a local shelter to assist those in need during the cold season to come!

To find out more about Barrett's Alehouse Harry Potter events and learn the most up-to-date details, please visit www.barrettsalehouse.com or their Facebook page.