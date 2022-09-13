Local Eats, Sweet Treats & Good Beats at Annual Food Truck & Music Festival

(QUINCY, MA) Calling all foodies! The City of Quincy has invited the public to its annual Food Truck & Music Festival! This fun, family event will be held on Saturday, October 1st, and will span from Quincy High School to Thomas Crane Library and the Coddington Building.

“Quincy’s food truck and music fest has become an annual fall tradition in the City highlighting the local talents of musicians and chefs alike,” shared Mayor Thomas Koch. “It’s a great afternoon packed with lots of family-friendly entertainment.” - Event Info

The event promises "beats and eats from local food trucks, bands, and kids entertainment" ensuring that no matter what age, every member of the family is sure to find something that tickles their fancy!

The City of Quincy also announced great news for the four-legged members of your family- this event is dog friendly, as long as your furry friend is leashed and well-behaved!

Music Festival Line-Up

12:00 pm: Brendan Ryan

Brendan Ryan 1:05 pm: Craig Carter and the Hurricane

Craig Carter and the Hurricane 2:15 pm: Joe Bargar and the Soul Providers

Joe Bargar and the Soul Providers 3:05 pm: Through The Doors

Through The Doors 4:45 pm: Dirty Water Dance Band

Kids Entertainment Line-Up

The children's entertainment can be found on the lawn of the Thomas Crane Public Library. Be sure to bring something comfy to sit on as The City of Quincy encourages event attendees to bring blankets or chairs!

12:00 pm: Magician & Mentalist George

Magician & Mentalist George 1:05 pm: Phillip Alexander Sing, Play, Grow

Phillip Alexander Sing, Play, Grow 1-3:00 pm: East Coast Mobile Gaming Truck

East Coast Mobile Gaming Truck 3:00 pm: Through Me To You Puppetry

Through Me To You Puppetry 4:00 pm: Stacey Peasley Quartet

This event is a part of the Quincy 400 Celebration, leading up to Quincy's 400th anniversary of its settlement in 2025. The Quincy 400 is a "community-driven initiative that seeks to recognize, celebrate, and build upon Quincy’s cultural, political and social history."

"It's not just about a celebration but it's an opportunity to for as a community to step back and ask ourselves: Where do we want to be as a community in 2025?" - Mayor Thomas P. Koch, City of Quincy

Food Truck Line-Up

Ellies Treats

Lolly Jolly Waffles

Trolly Dogs

Uncle Joe’s Cannoli

Loco Larry’s Tacos

Bon Me

Aahhh Roma

Blacks Creek BBQ

Montilios Pizza/Desserts

What’s Up Cupcake

South Shore Taco Guy

Thyme Traveling

Local Motion Rice Bowls

Rockin Burgers

Wanderlust

Whoopie Pie Truck

Lobster Love

Mom’s On The Go

Mamma Deb’s

Cheesy Chicks

Away Café

Gonzalez

Sufra Mediterranean

Beer and wine can be purchased from the Hive Mobile Bar.

Quincy's Annual 2022 Food Truck & Music Festival