You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan Crafts

(MEDFORD, MA) Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th! The annual Mystic River Celebration is returning, and The Coalition for Arts, Culture, and a Healthy Economy (CACHE) is inviting you to, "spend the afternoon at the Condon Shell and enjoy live musical performances, browse local artisan crafts, and take part in fun activities for all ages!"
The Mystic River Celebration is a family-friendly event that will include over 7 different live performances, and delicious local fares such as frozen treats from CB Scoops, Haitian food from Breakfast Ninjas, and halal from Chicken & Rice Guys.
"The Coalition for Arts, Culture, and a Healthy Economy (CACHE in Medford, Inc.) was founded in 2010 as a way to bring the diverse cultural organizations of Medford together to discuss the state of the arts in Medford, share experiences, and network. This coalition quickly grew from five organizations to twenty. Today, CACHE is behind three main events in Medford." - CACHE
Mystic River Celebration 2022 Live Performance Line-Up
- 12:00-12:10: Terry Carter (poetry)
- 12:15 - 12:55: Luke DeRoy Trio
- 1:00 - 1:15: Isadora Dancers
- 1:20 - 2:00: Brothers McCann
- 2:05-2:15: Tufts Bhangra
- 2:20 - 3:00: Jennifer Truesdale
- 3:05-3:15: Boston Hoop Troop
- 3:20-4:00: Hank Wonder
"The Condon Shell is located at 2501 Mystic Valley Parkway. Parking is available at the Condon Shell and along Winthrop Street, but participants are encouraged to walk or ride your bike if possible."- CACHE
Mystic River Celebration 2022 Event Details
- WHERE: Medford Condon Shell (2501 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA)
- WHEN: Saturday, September 24, 2022
- TIME: 12 - 4 PM
- COST: FREE
