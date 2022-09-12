Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!

(WESTBOROUGH, MA) You're invited to the 12th annual neighborhood festival, Arts In Common! Created by the Westborough Cultural Council in 2009 both as a fun family festival and as a means to raise local funds to support arts and culture within the community!

Arts In Common will include live music, local artists and vendors, craft beer, food trucks, art activities, dance performances, and so much more! This festival is meant to bring the community together, helping like-minded individuals meet and bond over all things art!

"This free community event is a gathering place for artists, performers, foodies and neighbors to come together for a day to connect and celebrate the arts and culture." - Arts In Common

Arts In Common Entertainment Lineup

Bring your dancing shoes and come prepared to learn and have fun! With an entire day of live performances and interactive group lessons, there's sure to be something to entertain every member of the family!

11:00 AM: Hung Gar Kung Fu and Lion Dance Academy

Lion dances are known to ward off negative energies and shower the audience with good luck and prosperity. The 10-minute performance will kick off Arts in Common and will be followed by some audience interaction and photo opportunities.

11:15 AM - 12:00 PM: Paul Courchaine

Paul Courchaine is a live looping acoustic/vocalist. Active in the central mass area for years, you will hear vocals, guitars, bass, and drums with nothing pre-recorded. Come and hear unique arrangements of familiar tunes and enjoy this one-man band!

12:00 - 12:30 PM: Tumbao Latin Dance

Have you ever wanted to learn Salsa dance? Learn Salsa with friendly instructors from Tumbao Latin Dance. They will be teaching a free salsa lesson and then you will be able to witness the pros in action with a performance.

12:30 - 1:30: Eduardo Ortiz Latin Jazz

Eduardo started his career in the Dominican Republic working in numerous orchestras. He was the bass player for the orchestra directed by renowned maestro Rafael Solano. He is a professional bass player, composer, and music director with a rich background in jazz and Latin music who has collaborated with many artists over the years and now serves as a representative of the Dominican culture in the Worcester area through his artistry.

2:00 - 3:00 PM: Bill Fanning Quartet

Trumpeter, Composer, and teacher Bill Fanning performs concerts and conducts clinics as a member of the Jeff Coffin Mu’tet. His educational background includes a master’s degree from New England Conservatory where he studied with Jon McNeil, Jerry Bergonzi George Garzone and Bob Brookmeyer. He has also studied with the legendary Bobby Shew. Bill Fanning’s Quartet will be performing a collection of family-friendly jazz standards from the Great American Songbook and highlighting famous jazz composers featuring New England's finest musicians

3:00 - 3:30 PM: Henry the Juggler

Henry Lappen is a professional juggler. He has been seen by thousands up and down the East Coast - at theaters, schools, libraries, and festivals. He has been performing for over 35 years. He studied physical comedy at California’s Dell’Arte School and continues his development with classes in tango and yoga. He is an active member of the International Jugglers Association. FYI: Henry involves innocent bystanders in his act.

3:30 - 5:00 PM: We and the Dawg

Come enjoy the horns, organ, and guitar of the nonstop fun and funky group that will have you dancing to the groove. The funk-tastic soul and R&B from the 1970s to today with fabulous vocalist Bruce Reed from Tornado Alley & Big Dawg.

"We expect to draw regional interest with a goal of 2,000+ people while keeping true to our mission. Arts In Common, sponsored by the Westborough Cultural Council, brings together people from all over Massachusetts to experience and celebrate creativity in all forms of artistic medium and expression such as the visual arts, culinary arts, music and more. Using the universal language of art to ignite creative expression in children an adults alike." - Arts In Common

2022 Arts In Common Event Details

WHERE: Bay State Common (600 Union Street, Westborough, MA)

Bay State Common (600 Union Street, Westborough, MA) WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Saturday, October 1, 2022 TIME: 11 AM - 5 PM

11 AM - 5 PM COST: FREE

Please visit www.artsincommon.net for more information!