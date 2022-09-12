One Day Only: 75+ Local Vendors at Boston Food Festival

(BOSTON, MA) You're invited to "bring your family and friends to eat, shop, and discover local tastes from New England" at the Boston Local Food Festival on September 18th. This event , hosted by The Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts (SBN),"has been hailed as one of the top 10 food events in Boston since 2010."

"The Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts (SBN) was founded in 1988 as the nation’s first business trade association with a mission of making business a vehicle for social, environmental, and economic change. Since then, SBN and our allies have raised the bar for what’s expected from the business community." - Boston Local Food Festival 2022 Program

This free event attracts over 40,000 guests every year thanks "to the delicious food, great views, and fun in the sun!" The Boston Local Food Festival declares that "over 75 local food vendors" will attend this event, so "you won't want to miss out on a variety of yummy eats!"

"A 5% increase in New England food consumption would translate into a net benefit of $100 million" - Boston Local Food Festival 2022 Program

According to the Boston Local Food Festival Program, this is how much stays in the local economy when you spend $100 at...

Local Store: $48

Chain Store: $14

Online Store: $1

"The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway is a linear park located in several Downtown Boston neighborhoods. It consists of landscaped gardens, promenades, plazas, fountains, art, and specialty lighting systems that stretch over one mile through the Chinatown, Financial District, Waterfront, and North End neighborhoods." - Event Info

2022 Boston Local Food Festival Event Details