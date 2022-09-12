One Day Only: 75+ Local Vendors at Boston Food Festival

"The Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts (SBN) was founded in 1988 as the nation’s first business trade association with a mission of making business a vehicle for social, environmental, and economic change. Since then, SBN and our allies have raised the bar for what’s expected from the business community." - Boston Local Food Festival 2022 Program
This free event attracts over 40,000 guests every year thanks "to the delicious food, great views, and fun in the sun!" The Boston Local Food Festival declares that "over 75 local food vendors" will attend this event, so "you won't want to miss out on a variety of yummy eats!"
"A 5% increase in New England food consumption would translate into a net benefit of $100 million" - Boston Local Food Festival 2022 Program
According to the Boston Local Food Festival Program, this is how much stays in the local economy when you spend $100 at...
- Local Store: $48
- Chain Store: $14
- Online Store: $1
"The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway is a linear park located in several Downtown Boston neighborhoods. It consists of landscaped gardens, promenades, plazas, fountains, art, and specialty lighting systems that stretch over one mile through the Chinatown, Financial District, Waterfront, and North End neighborhoods." - Event Info
2022 Boston Local Food Festival Event Details
- WHERE: Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway (Boston)
- WHEN: Sunday, September 18, 2022
- TIME: 11 AM - 5 PM
- COST: FREE
