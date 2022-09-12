This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!"

Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.

Fun Fall Activities to Choose From

Family hayrides

Climbing haystack

Barnyard animals

Scenic walking trails

Fall scavenger hunt

Storywalk

Live music

Delicious Foods & Fall Drinks

Farm-fresh wood-fired pizza with an array of toppings

Hot and cold apple cider

Craft beer

Wine sampling

Local in-season produce

& more seasonal treats!

"During your visit, stroll down the farm lane, say hello to the barnyard animals, and admire the rows of vegetables and herbs. Take the loop trail beyond the cultivated land to an upland oak forest, a pair of brooks, vernal pools, and wooded wetlands, and gaze across furrowed croplands and thick hayfields attracting white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and grassland-nesting bobolinks. Mowed trails through the hay fields link to the adjacent, 1,200-acre Hale Reservation, while Noanet Woodlands is situated across the street." - Powisset Farm Info

Fall Fun on the Farm Event Details