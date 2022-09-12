This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efOB6_0hsG4o9500
(Powisset Farm)

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!"

Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtoIa_0hsG4o9500
(Powisset Farm)

Fun Fall Activities to Choose From

  • Family hayrides
  • Climbing haystack
  • Barnyard animals
  • Scenic walking trails
  • Fall scavenger hunt
  • Storywalk
  • Live music
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qnKw_0hsG4o9500
(Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev)

Delicious Foods & Fall Drinks

  • Farm-fresh wood-fired pizza with an array of toppings
  • Hot and cold apple cider
  • Craft beer
  • Wine sampling
  • Local in-season produce
  • & more seasonal treats!
"During your visit, stroll down the farm lane, say hello to the barnyard animals, and admire the rows of vegetables and herbs. Take the loop trail beyond the cultivated land to an upland oak forest, a pair of brooks, vernal pools, and wooded wetlands, and gaze across furrowed croplands and thick hayfields attracting white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and grassland-nesting bobolinks. Mowed trails through the hay fields link to the adjacent, 1,200-acre Hale Reservation, while Noanet Woodlands is situated across the street." - Powisset Farm Info
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oW6nL_0hsG4o9500
(Photo by Michael Morse)

Fall Fun on the Farm Event Details

  • WHERE: Powisset Farm (37 Powisset St, Dover, MA)
  • WHEN: Every Saturday & Sunday, September 10-October 30. 
  • TIME: This is a Timed Ticketing event, please select an arrival time of 12:00, 1:30 or 3:00.
  • COST: $12 child / $20 adult
  • TICKETS: thetrustees.org/event/79424
  • RULES: Please note DOGS ARE NOT ALLOWED at Powisset Farm. No outside food & alcohol is allowed on the farm.

