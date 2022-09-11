You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration Event

(BOSTON, MA) Johnny Cupcakes, a creative clothing brand founded on the South Shore in 2001, has announced the grand reopening of their Newbury Street location in Boston- and you're invited!

"At the new shop we will have a numbered grand opening T-shirt and we will be unveiling The Secret Menu. Tentatively, anytime someone spends over $100, we'll hand them the dice. If they roll and land a cupcake, they'll be presented The Secret Menu: an opportunity to purchase a rotating selection of rare designs, color variants, throwbacks, Cake Dealer exclusive variants, and more." - Event Details

Johnny Earle, the owner of the Weymouth-based company, revealed on Facebook,

"This is my most intentional store design yet. This project has pulled out every possible emotion out of me and I’m now ready to experience the best part. I would absolutely love to see you, your family, and friends there. It would mean the world to me."

This grand reopening event is sure to be a popular one, especially because of the brand new merch drops! Johnny Cupcakes announced that at the event they'll be "introducing new products like scented candles, exclusive mugs, a gaggle of Boston stickers, pins, art prints, 50 new greeting cards, and a smorgasbord of Boston-themed T-shirts."

"A food themed clothing brand was weird to many people, but weird is good! It gets people talking. I started making more Johnny Cupcakes t-shirts that poked fun of pop culture, replacing known references with cupcakes." - Johnny Cupcakes

Johnny Cupcakes Grand Reopening Event Details