Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks Show

(PEMBROKE, MA) The Town of Pembroke is celebrating "those that volunteer & work for the town of Pembroke with a great FIREWORKS display!" This fun, family event will kick off before the fireworks display, earlier in the afternoon with a 'Family Tailgating' party. This event is being held at the Pembroke High School athletic fields, which will provide plenty of free parking for event attendees. In addition to the fireworks show and tailgating party, this celebration festivity will include delicious fares from local food trucks, vendors, live music, and kid-friendly activities!

The Pembroke Celebrates Committees recently announced that they're still looking for volunteers to help "with the setup Saturday and cleanup Sunday at the Pembroke Celebrates event at the High School Athletic Fields." The Facebook post also clarified, "volunteer shifts will be broken into 3-hour shifts so that volunteers can also enjoy some time at the event."

Some of the sponsored activities announced to be at the event include an inflatable obstacle course, sponsored by the Mass Army National Guard, a raffle by the Pembroke Watershed Association which includes 11 prizes, such as a $50 gift card to Hafta Havit, tickets for two to Davis Farmland, and a 3 month YMCA Family Membership, just to name a few!

"The land that is Pembroke today was originally part of Duxbury and was acquired by Major Josiah Winslow of Marshfield in what is referred to as the 'Major’s Purchase.' " - Town of Pembroke Local History

Pembroke Fireworks Event Details