You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up Event

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all Jeep lovers! Long Beach is hosting a meet-up event on Sunday, Saturday 18th for all Jeep fans. The event clarifies that this Jeep meet-up event is not trespassing and declares, "we have permission."

The event, hosted by Jonny Trucks and South Shore Jeep Club, will begin at 3 PM and the fun will continue until 6 PM. This Jeep meet-up is a great way to meet new people, make friends, and learn more about your jeep- or teach others something new!

Long Beach is located in the historical town of Plymouth, and "is a barrier beach approximately three miles in length." Parts of Long Beach are home to a wide variety of wildlife including, "shorebirds, several species of which are protected as Endangered Species under state and federal law."

Certain recreational activities can be affected due to wildlife, especially during nesting season, which is why it is crucial that this event clarify that they have permission to gather.

Jeeps at Long Beach Event Details

WHERE: Long Beach (Route 3A, Warren Ave, Plymouth, MA)

Sunday, September 18, 2022 TIME: 3 PM - 6 PM

3 PM - 6 PM DIRECTIONS: "Take Rt. 3A south from Plymouth Center, about 2.5 miles. The Beach entrance is on your left just after passing Plimoth Plantation (137 Warren Ave). Restrooms and Sandy’s Restaurant are located on the beach. There are signs posted regarding the area dogs are allowed in. No lifeguards after Labor Day."



• No alcohol

• No glass containers

• No loud music

• Dogs must be on a 6ft leash (or less) and under control at all times

• No open fires

• All personal flotation devices must meet Coast Guard approval

• Lifeguards have the final say in rule enforcement

• No charcoal grills are allowed at any beach