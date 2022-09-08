Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!

(BOSTON, MA) This party promises no tricks, just treats! Hosted by the non-profit organization Gals Best Pal and Boston's Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa, this event will have free admission and is sure to be a day filled with fun for both you and your furry friend!

This party in Peter's Park will include "Trick-Or-TREATing with local vendors." Local vendors will also have pop-up shops set up, and event attendees will have the opportunity to shop for "treats, toys, accessories, custom pet portraits, and more!"

'Howl-O-Ween' Vendors:

Red Dog Pet Resort and Spa

Boston Animal Hospital

Boston Pet Rehabilitation Center

Gals Best Pals Rescue

Goodboy Wear

JB’s Doggie Delights

Smokie’s Cuts

The Pet Snackery

Ash & Daisy’s

Zoeby’s Custom Creations

LP Pet Photography

The pup party kicks off at 10 AM with a costume parade and contest! There will be multiple categories, including "first place for small dog, first place for large dog, first place for best group costume (human and dog matching/combo)"

"We are asking for a $5 suggested donation for the costume contest parade through venmo or cash day of, which will go directly to the park so they can upkeep it and continue to host these fun events." - Event Details

There will be a special Pumpkin Spice Latte for Pups available from the Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa for $3, and all proceeds from this special treat will be donated to Gals Best Pals Rescue.

Howl-O-Ween Event Details: