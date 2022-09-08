This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous Knowledge

(IPSWICH, MA) You're invited by The Trustees to, "celebrate Indigenous People's day by learning about the first inhabitants of our special place." This educational event takes place at the Trustees of Reservations' Crane Estate in Ipswich, Massachusetts and includes hearing "the Turtle Island origin story" as event attendees make their "own tools during this interactive program."
"Discover a wonderful world of wetlands of the Crane Estate! Families are invited to explore the salt marsh while learning about the indigenous people who have lived in community with the marsh habitat for thousands of years. Celebrate Indigenous Peoples day with us on this family hike and hands-on education program." - CraneExplorer: Celebrating Indigenous Knowledge Event Details
"Families are invited to explore the salt marsh and pine grove habitats to learn the history of indigenous peoples in our area and how these individuals live in community with the environment." - CraneExplorer: Celebrating Indigenous Knowledge Event Details
"CraneExplorer events are designed to appeal to families with children ages 5-12 while giving their parents a great opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Crane Estate. These hikes and interactive education programs cover less ground to accommodate smaller strides and have more frequent stops to look, listen, and learn from our CraneOutdoors guides. These family-friendly experiences teach kids and delight adults by exploring the wonder of our coastal habitats and the rich history of the Crane Estate." - CraneExplorer: Celebrating Indigenous Knowledge Event Details
CraneExplorer: Celebrating Indigenous Knowledge Event Details
- WHERE: Crane Estate in Ipswich, Massachusetts (290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, MA)
- WHEN: Monday, October 10, 2022
- TIME: 10 AM - 12 PM
- COST: Member Family $24 / Nonmember Family $30
"Family pricing is for one “average” nuclear family (approximately 2 adults and 2 children). If you have a larger family or want to bring additional family members please purchase additional tickets. All children must be accompanied by an adult." - Event Details
- TICKETS: thetrustees.org/event/79314
Comments / 0