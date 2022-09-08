Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating Lanterns

Those who attend the Weymouth 400's Water Lantern Festival will witness a scene right out of a movie. "Thousands of floating lanterns" will be released into the water, reflecting light on the waves as they sparkle their way into the horizon. This inspiring event promises to be "an incredible experience where family, friends and strangers celebrate life together!"

"Weymouth400 will commemorate and celebrate Weymouth’s unique 400 year story through historical programs to teach our unique and varied history through celebrations of Weymouth’s trials and achievements over 400 years." - Weymouth 400

"Voted #1 by USA Today, the festival will bring together people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life to join in one emotional and memorable night!" - Weymouth 400

The Water Lantern Festival will include fares for you to enjoy from amazing food truck vendors. There will be live music performed throughout the event by Loveland Hill Band, which will set the mood for the backdrop "as thousands of floating lanterns reflect messages of love, hope, and happiness."

"The Weymouth 400th Anniversary will commemorate the many stories of New England’s second permanent English settlement at Wessagussett in 1622, which became Weymouth in 1635. We will illuminate the conflicts and connections of our community’s religious, industrial, civic, and political development and cast a vision of our legacy for future generations." - Weymouth 400

Weymouth 400 Water Lantern Festival Event Details