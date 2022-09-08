Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For Canines

(HOPKINTON, MA) The MetroWest YMCA invites you to a day filled of fun for both you and your furry friend! This 5K is K9 friendly, and "best of all, proceeds from the race benefit the MVMA Charities which funds the needs of stray animals and provides emergency & disaster preparedness and response education for communities across Massachusetts."

"This day is for you and your dog. A day to run or walk alone or with your team and enjoy the many planned festivities." - MetroWest K9 5K Event Details

"The MVMA Charities is the charitable arm of the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association (MVMA), the professional association for all veterinarians in Massachusetts. It works closely with Animal Control Officers across the state providing funds for the emergency care of abandoned and stray dogs and cats. The MVMAC also supports emergency and disaster preparedness programs by providing funding for education and materials for first responders." - MetroWest K9 5K Event Details

The event details declare that, "this day is for you and your dog. A day to run or walk alone or with your team and enjoy the many planned festivities."

The planned festivities at the MetroWest K9 5K include music, local vendors for both human and animals, doggy demonstrations, and more! This social event will be a great place to meet new friends, both human and pups alike.

This will be the 7th annual race that has taken place, becoming a tradition for the community. All paces are welcome- feel free to walk, jog, or run alone or with your furry friend!

"All registered participants will receive a shirt and a "dog tag" medal!" - MetroWest K9 5K Event Details

2022 MetroWest K9 5K Event Details