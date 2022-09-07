Free Fall Fun: Trick or Treating, Pumpkin Carving, & More at Marshfield's Festive Family Event

(MARSHFIELD, MA) Bring the family for an afternoon of fall fun in Marshfield on Saturday, October 29th! The Halloween-themed event will include Trick or Treating at local businesses in Marshfield Center, a free pumpkin carving event, and so much more!

The event kicks off at noon, and activity options include a "Not So Spooky" storytime at the Ventress Memorial Library, a Trunk or Treat event sponsored by New Hope Chapel, and nail painting at Beautica Nails & Spa.

The Molly Fitzgerald Memorial Fund also invites you to join them "at Dandelion Park for a free pumpkin carving event - we supply the pumpkins & refreshments, you just need to bring yourselves! We hope to see you all there!"

The afternoon of festive activities leads up to the costume contest and parade hosted at the "Kids at Play" playground at 3:30 pm.

Trick or Treat Marshfield's official website states that event attendees should not "miss these other FREE events/promotions happening throughout the event!

Free Trick-or-Treat bags at Peppermint Twist

Spooky Stories and Free Children's Books at Ocean Village Books

Hair Coloring at Sport Clips

Temporary Tattoos and Craft at Blush Color Studio (inside Salon Di Suites)

Complimentary Cider at Cyrus Eleven

​Coloring Contest at Marshfield Recreation

​Meet Scoop & Cookie at SweetFrog

Face Painting at Mamma Mia's pop-up tent near Marshalls

1/2 Price Blizzards at Dairy Queen

Trick or Treat Marshfield Event Details