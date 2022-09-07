Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!

(BRAINTREE, MA) Calling all Hello Kitty fans! The South Shore Plaza has announced they will be hosting the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Saturday, September 17th. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been traveling across the country, making stops from Texas to New York, and everywhere in between! The equally immersive and delicious food truck experience features a special menu of Hello Kitty themed food and drinks.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will begin serving visitors starting at 10am, and will continue throughout the day until 7pm. The truck will be parked in the South Shore Plaza's parking lot between Macy's & the Cheesecake Factory.

"Hello Boston! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be returning to South Shore Plaza on Saturday 9/17! Come visit us between Macy's & Cheesecake Factory from 10am-7pm and pick up some supercute treats and merch, while supplies last. See you there!" - Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Event Details

The company that owns and operates the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is Sanrio, and they haven't stopped at the food truck experience! The company has also created similar Hello Kitty themed immersive experiences, including a Hello Kitty Grand Cafe in Irvine, California, and a Hello Kitty Cafe in Las Vegas.

"The Hello Kitty Cafe locations brings to fans a larger menu such as cakes, tarts, pastries, and beverages while the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck's menu is a little smaller since it has to travel to greet fans across the country!" - Sanrio

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Braintree Appearance Details