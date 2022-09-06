Hull, MA

Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront Festival

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbfYU_0hkOXb6A00
(Photo by Brett Sayles)

(HULL, MA) You're invited to the "best late summer beach party in New England!" Hosted by The Hull Nantasket Chamber of Commerce, this free event celebrates "Hull’s great community of people, businesses, schools and town departments."

"There's something for everyone at Endless Summer - delicious food of all types, terrific vendors, fun contests, great bands, music down the avenue all day, and tons of fun things for the kids to enjoy." - Endless Summer Press Release
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfgwJ_0hkOXb6A00
(Photo by Mariana Kurnyk)

The Endless Summer Waterfront Festival will take place on Saturday, September 10th, kicking off festivities at noon. The event will include many family-friendly activities, sure to have something for every member of the family to enjoy. From live music, local vendors, exciting contests, delicious food, and fun for the kids this festival is sure to be "a fantastic way to spend a beautiful summer afternoon by the beach."

"Free admission and, thanks to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, plenty of convenient free parking near the festival." - Endless Summer Press Release
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zr1SF_0hkOXb6A00
(Endless Summer Waterfront Festival)

Endless Summer 2022 Vendors

  • Baystate Boutique & Consignment
  • Boston Irish Apparel
  • Buddy & Friends Animal Rescue
  • Caryn’s Corner
  • ELJ Collective
  • Friends of Nantasket Beach
  • Hull Board of Health
  • Hull Garden Club
  • Hull No Place for Hate
  • Hull Pride
  • Hull Seaside Animal Rescue
  • Hull Youth Soccer
  • Jack Conway & Co, Inc.
  • JKL Jewelry Designs
  • KWC Marketing / Innseason Resorts
  • Manet Community Health Center
  • Massachusetts Teacher’s Association
  • M&M Links Jewelry
  • Nantasket Hull Rotary
  • Owens Corning/Lux Renovations
  • Pasquales Historical & Nautical Gifts
  • Sassy Brunette Designs Glassware
  • Shipwreck’d at Pemberton Point
  • South Shore Democratic Caucus
  • Sportobin Apparel
  • St Mary’s of the Assumption Parish
  • St. Nicholas United Methodist Church
  • Surfside Dental Studio
  • The Anchor of Hull
  • The Bead’s Sting
  • Tourist Trap Gift Shop
  • William Hoyte Artwork
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42akvJ_0hkOXb6A00
(Photo by Ellie Burgin)

Endless Summer 2022 Food

  • Aahhh-Roma LLC Wood Fired Pizza
  • Daddy’s Dogs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LC7Ur_0hkOXb6A00
(Photo by Mark Neal)

Endless Summer 2022 Music Lineup

  • We’re Here for Now
  • Gracie Grace and All the GoodBoys
  • Assisted Living
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0te1Pl_0hkOXb6A00
(Photo by Pixabay)

Endless Summer 2022 Event Details

  • WHERE: Nantasket Beach (Hull, MA)
  • WHEN: Saturday, September 10, 2022
  • TIME: 12 - 5 PM
  • RAIN DATE: Sunday, September 11, 2022
  • COST: FREE

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# festival# free# family# children# event

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing about local news stories, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
934 followers

More from Dianna Carney

Plymouth, MA

You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up Event

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all Jeep lovers! Long Beach is hosting a meet-up event on Sunday, Saturday 18th for all Jeep fans. The event clarifies that this Jeep meet-up event is not trespassing and declares, "we have permission."

Read full story
Boston, MA

Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!

(BOSTON, MA) This party promises no tricks, just treats! Hosted by the non-profit organization Gals Best Pal and Boston's Red Dog Pet Resort & Spa, this event will have free admission and is sure to be a day filled with fun for both you and your furry friend!

Read full story
Ipswich, MA

This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous Knowledge

(IPSWICH, MA) You're invited by The Trustees to, "celebrate Indigenous People's day by learning about the first inhabitants of our special place." This educational event takes place at the Trustees of Reservations' Crane Estate in Ipswich, Massachusetts and includes hearing "the Turtle Island origin story" as event attendees make their "own tools during this interactive program."

Read full story
Weymouth, MA

Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating Lanterns

Those who attend the Weymouth 400's Water Lantern Festival will witness a scene right out of a movie. "Thousands of floating lanterns" will be released into the water, reflecting light on the waves as they sparkle their way into the horizon. This inspiring event promises to be "an incredible experience where family, friends and strangers celebrate life together!"

Read full story
2 comments
Hopkinton, MA

Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For Canines

(HOPKINTON, MA) The MetroWest YMCA invites you to a day filled of fun for both you and your furry friend! This 5K is K9 friendly, and "best of all, proceeds from the race benefit the MVMA Charities which funds the needs of stray animals and provides emergency & disaster preparedness and response education for communities across Massachusetts."

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Free Fall Fun: Trick or Treating, Pumpkin Carving, & More at Marshfield's Festive Family Event

(Photo by Daisy Anderson) (MARSHFIELD, MA) Bring the family for an afternoon of fall fun in Marshfield on Saturday, October 29th! The Halloween-themed event will include Trick or Treating at local businesses in Marshfield Center, a free pumpkin carving event, and so much more!

Read full story
Braintree, MA

Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!

(BRAINTREE, MA) Calling all Hello Kitty fans! The South Shore Plaza has announced they will be hosting the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Saturday, September 17th. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been traveling across the country, making stops from Texas to New York, and everywhere in between! The equally immersive and delicious food truck experience features a special menu of Hello Kitty themed food and drinks.

Read full story
1 comments
Somerville, MA

This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live Music

(SOMERVILLE, MA) Assembly Row invites you to celebrate the end of summer and "cap off the summer season" with an entire day filled with free events, fun, and fireworks! This year Riverfest is brought"to you by Capital One Cafe" and being held on Saturday, September 10th.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live Music

(BOSTON, MA) For one night only the entire marketplace outside of the Prudential Center's South Garden will become a foodies' dream, offering"more than 40food and drink tastings, including dishes from our restaurants and fresh counters, grilling stations, chef demonstrations, live music, cocktail bars, and more!"

Read full story
4 comments
Taunton, MA

You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted Hotel

(Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi) (TAUNTON, MA) If you're looking for a way to get into the spooky spirit of the season, mark your calendars for the Psychic Fair & Bazaar hosted at a haunted hotel on Sunday, September 25th!

Read full story
2 comments
Somerville, MA

Magical Event Invites You to Build a Fairy House, Create a Magical Wand & Search for Signs of Fairies!

(SOMERVILLE, MA) You're invited to "a garden celebration for fairies and their friends: build a fairyhouse, create a fairywand, listen to a fairystory, and search the garden for signs of fairies." Hosted by The Somerville Community Growing Center, the event is free to attend although "donations are encouraged to support the Growing Center and future Gatherings of Fairies."

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”

(BOSTON, MA) The Museum of Fine Arts is offering free admission on four different days allowing the public access to "the acclaimed portraits of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Michelle Obama." The newest exhibit at the Boston art museum is the seventh and final stop for The Obama Portraits National Tour.

Read full story
10 comments
Mendon, MA

One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts Residents

(MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo announced they will be hosting a discounted rate weekend for all Massachuetts residents and their guests! The family owned zoo stated on their website that "Massachusetts residents can enjoy $20 general admission for themselves and guests during MA weekend!"

Read full story
1 comments
Quincy, MA

What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of Renovations

(QUINCY, MA) "PHASE 2 starts tonight,"revealed the Hale Family YMCA in a recent pressstatement that announced that the flooring project that the community health & fitness center has embarked on is "ahead of schedule!"

Read full story

Take Part in "Rock Your Heart 5k" & Support a Local Charity While Having Fun!

If you're looking for a way to get your steps in for the day while supporting a local non-profit, then mark your calendars for October 16th! Alice's House has announced the 5th annual 'Rock Your Heart 5k'"that brings together the community and supporters in Humarock, MA. This year's 5k is our 25-10-5 anniversary!"

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art Museum

(DUXBURY, MA) The Art Complex Museum has announced three new art exhibits that will be on display starting in September. The Art Complex Museum, which sits nestled in the woods of Duxbury, only a few miles from the Massachusetts coast, offers exhibitions, concerts, classes, tea ceremonies, and more! This truly unique educational experience gives"visitors an inviting place for viewing and learning about art in an intimate and comfortable setting."

Read full story
Norwell, MA

Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!

(NORWELL, MA) The South Shore YMCA is excited to announce their annual Corn Festival is returning on September 24th & 25th! The annual Corn Festival"is a two-day family-and-foodie-friendly event that celebrates the natural and cultural traditions surrounding the fall harvest in New England."

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) "Experience the spooky family-fun of Halloween at the Hollowed Harvest!" Starting Friday, September 23rd and until October 30th, the Marshfield Fair Grounds will be turned into a spooky and magical experience for folks of all ages. "The Hollowed Harvest brings to life more than 7,000 incredible Jack-O'-Lanterns creating stunning landscapes and larger-than-life structures designed to amaze audiences of all ages!"

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the popular Marshfield Lobsterfest! This year the event will take place on Saturday, September 17th with the festival kicking off at 11 AM!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy