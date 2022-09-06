Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront Festival

(HULL, MA) You're invited to the "best late summer beach party in New England!" Hosted by The Hull Nantasket Chamber of Commerce, this free event celebrates "Hull’s great community of people, businesses, schools and town departments."

"There's something for everyone at Endless Summer - delicious food of all types, terrific vendors, fun contests, great bands, music down the avenue all day, and tons of fun things for the kids to enjoy." - Endless Summer Press Release

(Photo by Mariana Kurnyk)

The Endless Summer Waterfront Festival will take place on Saturday, September 10th, kicking off festivities at noon. The event will include many family-friendly activities, sure to have something for every member of the family to enjoy. From live music, local vendors, exciting contests, delicious food, and fun for the kids this festival is sure to be "a fantastic way to spend a beautiful summer afternoon by the beach."

"Free admission and, thanks to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, plenty of convenient free parking near the festival." - Endless Summer Press Release

Endless Summer 2022 Vendors

Baystate Boutique & Consignment

Boston Irish Apparel

Buddy & Friends Animal Rescue

Caryn’s Corner

ELJ Collective

Friends of Nantasket Beach

Hull Board of Health

Hull Garden Club

Hull No Place for Hate

Hull Pride

Hull Seaside Animal Rescue

Hull Youth Soccer

Jack Conway & Co, Inc.

JKL Jewelry Designs

KWC Marketing / Innseason Resorts

Manet Community Health Center

Massachusetts Teacher’s Association

M&M Links Jewelry

Nantasket Hull Rotary

Owens Corning/Lux Renovations

Pasquales Historical & Nautical Gifts

Sassy Brunette Designs Glassware

Shipwreck’d at Pemberton Point

South Shore Democratic Caucus

Sportobin Apparel

St Mary’s of the Assumption Parish

St. Nicholas United Methodist Church

Surfside Dental Studio

The Anchor of Hull

The Bead’s Sting

Tourist Trap Gift Shop

William Hoyte Artwork

Endless Summer 2022 Food

Aahhh-Roma LLC Wood Fired Pizza

Daddy’s Dogs

Endless Summer 2022 Music Lineup

We’re Here for Now

Gracie Grace and All the GoodBoys

Assisted Living

Endless Summer 2022 Event Details