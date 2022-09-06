Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront Festival

(HULL, MA) You're invited to the "best late summer beach party in New England!" Hosted by The Hull Nantasket Chamber of Commerce, this free event celebrates "Hull’s great community of people, businesses, schools and town departments."
"There's something for everyone at Endless Summer - delicious food of all types, terrific vendors, fun contests, great bands, music down the avenue all day, and tons of fun things for the kids to enjoy." - Endless Summer Press Release
The Endless Summer Waterfront Festival will take place on Saturday, September 10th, kicking off festivities at noon. The event will include many family-friendly activities, sure to have something for every member of the family to enjoy. From live music, local vendors, exciting contests, delicious food, and fun for the kids this festival is sure to be "a fantastic way to spend a beautiful summer afternoon by the beach."
"Free admission and, thanks to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, plenty of convenient free parking near the festival." - Endless Summer Press Release
Endless Summer 2022 Vendors
- Baystate Boutique & Consignment
- Boston Irish Apparel
- Buddy & Friends Animal Rescue
- Caryn’s Corner
- ELJ Collective
- Friends of Nantasket Beach
- Hull Board of Health
- Hull Garden Club
- Hull No Place for Hate
- Hull Pride
- Hull Seaside Animal Rescue
- Hull Youth Soccer
- Jack Conway & Co, Inc.
- JKL Jewelry Designs
- KWC Marketing / Innseason Resorts
- Manet Community Health Center
- Massachusetts Teacher’s Association
- M&M Links Jewelry
- Nantasket Hull Rotary
- Owens Corning/Lux Renovations
- Pasquales Historical & Nautical Gifts
- Sassy Brunette Designs Glassware
- Shipwreck’d at Pemberton Point
- South Shore Democratic Caucus
- Sportobin Apparel
- St Mary’s of the Assumption Parish
- St. Nicholas United Methodist Church
- Surfside Dental Studio
- The Anchor of Hull
- The Bead’s Sting
- Tourist Trap Gift Shop
- William Hoyte Artwork
Endless Summer 2022 Food
- Aahhh-Roma LLC Wood Fired Pizza
- Daddy’s Dogs
Endless Summer 2022 Music Lineup
- We’re Here for Now
- Gracie Grace and All the GoodBoys
- Assisted Living
Endless Summer 2022 Event Details
- WHERE: Nantasket Beach (Hull, MA)
- WHEN: Saturday, September 10, 2022
- TIME: 12 - 5 PM
- RAIN DATE: Sunday, September 11, 2022
- COST: FREE
Comments / 1