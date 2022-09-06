This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live Music

(SOMERVILLE, MA) Assembly Row invites you to celebrate the end of summer and "cap off the summer season" with an entire day filled with free events, fun, and fireworks! This year Riverfest is brought "to you by Capital One Cafe" and being held on Saturday, September 10th.

The event will start with a mini artisan market at noon, allowing attendees to browse handmade goods, crafts, and creations made by local vendors and artists. Starting at 4pm there will be "live music at Night Shift's Owl's Nest" as well as kid-friendly "activities and games like music, a Chalk Walk, airbrush tattoos and retailer giveaways." Riverfest will end with a finale fireworks show over the Mystic River after the sun sets, ensuring a fun finish to this family festival!

There will be fun surprises throughout the evening such as stilt walkers, live performers, and free face painting. Riverfest reminds event attendees to "keep an eye out for prize wheels, games, and more from your favorite brands!"

Riverfest Event Details

WHERE: Assembly Row at Assembly Square (355 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA)

Assembly Row at Assembly Square (355 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA) WHEN: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Saturday, September 10, 2022 TIME: Events start at 12 , see schedule for more details

Events start at , see schedule for more details COST: FREE!

Riverfest Event Schedule

Mini Artisan Market / 12-6pm

Live Local Music / 4-8pm

Family-Friendly Activities 4-8pm

Retailer Giveaways / 4-8pm

Fireworks over The Mystic / Around 8:30pm

Riverfest Music Lineup

Mystic River Stage

4 - 5 pm / Airport

5:20 - 6:30 pm / The Chelsea Curve

6:50 - end / GROOVERSITY

The Owl's Nest Stage