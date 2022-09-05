Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live Music

(BOSTON, MA) For one night only the entire marketplace outside of the Prudential Center's South Garden will become a foodies' dream, offering "more than 40 food and drink tastings, including dishes from our restaurants and fresh counters, grilling stations, chef demonstrations, live music, cocktail bars, and more!"

The event will be Eataly's "first ever SeptemberFest: a one-of-a-kind seasonal celebration dedicated to food, drink, and fun – the Italian way!" Eataly, an Italian food retailer that was founded in 2007, promises the event will be an "unforgettable night that you simply can’t miss!"

"At SeptemberFest, you won’t have to decide on one dish – you can try them all! Each of our restaurants and fresh counters will be serving up your favorite Eataly bites. Watch our chefs grill signature bites from Terra, slice perfect pieces of prosciutto, cook housemade pasta, and more, all right in front of your eyes and in the comfort of the outdoors." - SeptemberFest Event Details

"Plus, it’s all for a great cause - $3 from every ticket sold will be donated to Community Servings, a nonprofit organization that creates medically tailored meals for individuals and their families." - SeptemberFest Event Details

Along with food made by the host of the event, Eataly, SeptemberFest will also include other Italian vendors "who’ll be serving up the very best of their authentic Italian staples." These "friends" of Eataly include, Parmigiano Reggiano , Ferrarini , Matilde Vicenzi , and more!

"And what’s a festa without the drinks? We’ll be featuring a variety of Italian cocktail bars for you to tour throughout the evening, including Aperol Spritz and Negroni Bars from Campari , favorites from Pallini Limoncello , sips of bubbles from Ferrari Trento , and more! Plus, find a variety of Italian wines and even beer stations throughout the South Garden for an unbelievable drink-filled evening." - SeptemberFest Event Details

Eataly's SeptemberFest Event Details