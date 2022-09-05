You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted Hotel

(TAUNTON, MA) If you're looking for a way to get into the spooky spirit of the season, mark your calendars for the Psychic Fair & Bazaar hosted at a haunted hotel on Sunday, September 25th!
"You're cordially invited to this Psychic Fair made up of mediums, Tarot, Healers, Paranormal Specialists, Reiki practitioners, Crystal dealers, & other spooky oddities/collectors that are specific in the New England area," states the event's official Facebook page.
The Grimoire Academy and The Tarot Goddess LLC have worked together to bring this 1940s/50s-themed event to life, to help the community "cherish the paranormal and connect you with the spooky season." The Facebook event also proclaims, "we've also recently been informed by management, that the hotel may actually be haunted!"
"Themed-influence: with this hotel-style event, we're invoking the paranormal feelings of the early 20th century. All guests are encouraged to dress to the theme if they so choose (but, this is not required). SFX and Theatrics are greatly appreciated."- Psychic Fair & Bazaar Event Details
The Psychic Fair & Bazaar will include "tons of vendors and psychic/tarot readers" and promises a "spooky theme & energy" which will help create "an immersive, social experience" for all who attend.
For those interested in becoming a vendor at the Psychic Fair & Bazaar, the Facebook event directs you to "please email grimoireacademystudent@gmail.com with your business information - you must be a registered entity."
Psychic Fair & Bazaar Event Details
- WHERE: Clarion Hotel & Conference Center (700 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA)
- WHEN: Sunday, September 25, 2022
- TIME: 12 PM - 5 PM
- COST: $13 / per person
- TICKETS: Available by visiting www.grimoireacademy.com
RULES:
- Tickets are non-refundable, but, if you cannot make it, feel free to email us and get credits for the next event!
- Grimoire Academy has resorted back to Psychic Fairs & SFX events/Theatrics - we love cosplay, art, psychics, and the paranormal.
- Drugs & Illegal Substances are not allowed at our events
- Hate speech is NOT allowed - please do not disrespect your new friends.
- Photography/Videography Agreement - your purchase of a ticket is your direct consent to be filmed/photographed at our events - photos/videos may be used for branding and print/digital marketing purposes
