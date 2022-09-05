You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted Hotel

(TAUNTON, MA) If you're looking for a way to get into the spooky spirit of the season, mark your calendars for the Psychic Fair & Bazaar hosted at a haunted hotel on Sunday, September 25th!

"You're cordially invited to this Psychic Fair made up of mediums, Tarot, Healers, Paranormal Specialists, Reiki practitioners, Crystal dealers, & other spooky oddities/collectors that are specific in the New England area," states the event's official Facebook page.

(Grimoire Academy)

The Grimoire Academy and The Tarot Goddess LLC have worked together to bring this 1940s/50s-themed event to life, to help the community "cherish the paranormal and connect you with the spooky season." The Facebook event also proclaims, "we've also recently been informed by management, that the hotel may actually be haunted!"

"Themed-influence: with this hotel-style event, we're invoking the paranormal feelings of the early 20th century. All guests are encouraged to dress to the theme if they so choose (but, this is not required). SFX and Theatrics are greatly appreciated."- Psychic Fair & Bazaar Event Details

The Psychic Fair & Bazaar will include "tons of vendors and psychic/tarot readers" and promises a "spooky theme & energy" which will help create "an immersive, social experience" for all who attend.

For those interested in becoming a vendor at the Psychic Fair & Bazaar, the Facebook event directs you to "please email grimoireacademystudent@gmail.com with your business information - you must be a registered entity."

Psychic Fair & Bazaar Event Details

WHERE: Clarion Hotel & Conference Center (700 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA)

Clarion Hotel & Conference Center (700 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA) WHEN: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Sunday, September 25, 2022 TIME: 12 PM - 5 PM

12 PM - 5 PM COST: $13 / per person

$13 / per person TICKETS: Available by visiting www.grimoireacademy.com

RULES: