Magical Event Invites You to Build a Fairy House, Create a Magical Wand & Search for Signs of Fairies!

(SOMERVILLE, MA) You're invited to "a garden celebration for fairies and their friends: build a fairy house, create a fairy wand, listen to a fairy story, and search the garden for signs of fairies." Hosted by The Somerville Community Growing Center, the event is free to attend although "donations are encouraged to support the Growing Center and future Gatherings of Fairies."

"The Somerville Community Growing Center garden is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to gather, learn, and celebrate to grow community." - Gathering of the Fairies Event Details

The event encourages creativity, inviting everyone "to come dressed up as their favorite magical being." The Gathering of Fairies' main activity is the building of fairy houses.

What is a Fairy House?

A fairy house is a small, delicate structure for fairies or woodland creatures to find shelter and live in. According to the City of Boston, "Fairy house building is a fun and creative activity for children that encourages kids to go outside and connect with the natural world, in an environmentally friendly way."

"A limited supply of fairy garden building materials will be available at the event - and in fact, we’re looking for assistance gathering nature materials (feathers, stones, shells, twigs, bark, pods, pinecones and other plant material) for making Fairy Houses!" - Gathering of the Fairies Event Details

Gathering of the Fairies Event Details

WHERE: The Somerville Community Growing Center

The Somerville Community Growing Center WHEN: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Saturday, September 24, 2022 TIME: 2 PM - 5 PM

2 PM - 5 PM COST: Free, although donations are encouraged

To learn more about this event please visit the official Facebook event page.