Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!

(NORWELL, MA) The South Shore YMCA is excited to announce their annual Corn Festival is returning on September 24th & 25th! The annual Corn Festival"is a two-day family-and-foodie-friendly event that celebrates the natural and cultural traditions surrounding the fall harvest in New England."
The event will have plenty of entertainment, food and drinks to choose from! Activities include...
- Food trucks
- “World Famous” South Shore Y Natural Science Center Corn Chowder
- Corn muffins, cornbread, popcorn, corn on the cob, and more corn munchies!
- Historical interpreters
- Native American Interpreters
- Farm animals
- Traditional craft demonstrators
- 4H Club Demonstrations
- Live music (oldies, bluegrass, folk, country, and more)
- Plymouth County Bee-Keepers Association
- Big Ryan's Tall Tales Puppet Show
- South Shore Wood Turners Association Demonstration
- Norwell Grange Demonstration & Tractors
- Morning Pound-Fitness Class at outdoor amphitheater (time TBD)
- Pumpkin Decorating
- Crafts
- Games
- Corn Pit
- Storytelling
- Hayrides
- Hay maze
- Hay pyramid
- Pony rides
- & so much more!
To learn how you or your organization can participate in the 45th Annual South Shore YMCA Corn Festival through sponsorship, partnership, performance or by simply attending, contact John Galluzzo at jgalluzzo@ssymca.org.
Corn Festival Event Details
- WHERE: South Shore YMCA Natural Science Center (48 Jacobs Lane, Norwell, MA 02061)
- WHEN: Saturday, September 24, 2022 & Sunday, September 25, 2022
- TIME: 10 AM - 4 PM
- COST: Individual Admission ($7 per SSYMCA member, $10 per non-member) & Family Admission ($25 family of four SSYMCA members, $35 family of four non-members with additional family members $5 each)
- TICKETS: No pre-registration is required, you can purchase admission tickets at the event
