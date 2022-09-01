Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!

(NORWELL, MA) The South Shore YMCA is excited to announce their annual Corn Festival is returning on September 24th & 25th! The annual Corn Festival"is a two-day family-and-foodie-friendly event that celebrates the natural and cultural traditions surrounding the fall harvest in New England."

The event will have plenty of entertainment, food and drinks to choose from! Activities include...

Food trucks

“World Famous” South Shore Y Natural Science Center Corn Chowder

Corn muffins, cornbread, popcorn, corn on the cob, and more corn munchies!

Historical interpreters

Native American Interpreters

Farm animals

Traditional craft demonstrators

4H Club Demonstrations

Live music (oldies, bluegrass, folk, country, and more)

Plymouth County Bee-Keepers Association

Big Ryan's Tall Tales Puppet Show

South Shore Wood Turners Association Demonstration

Norwell Grange Demonstration & Tractors

Morning Pound-Fitness Class at outdoor amphitheater (time TBD)

Pumpkin Decorating

Crafts

Games

Corn Pit

Storytelling

Hayrides

Hay maze

Hay pyramid

Pony rides

& so much more!

To learn how you or your organization can participate in the 45th Annual South Shore YMCA Corn Festival through sponsorship, partnership, performance or by simply attending, contact John Galluzzo at jgalluzzo@ssymca.org.

Corn Festival Event Details