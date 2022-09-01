You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) "Experience the spooky family-fun of Halloween at the Hollowed Harvest!" Starting Friday, September 23rd and until October 30th, the Marshfield Fair Grounds will be turned into a spooky and magical experience for folks of all ages. "The Hollowed Harvest brings to life more than 7,000 incredible Jack-O'-Lanterns creating stunning landscapes and larger-than-life structures designed to amaze audiences of all ages!"

"The Hollowed Harvest is not a scary event. Unlike a “Haunted House”, the Hollowed Harvest is an incredible Jack-O’-Lantern festival featuring beautifully carved and arranged pumpkins designed to wow audiences of all ages!" - Hollowed Harvest

"Be amazed at our towering Jack-O'-Lantern sculptures, the epic Jack-O'-Lantern Tunnel, & our intricately-carved Jack-O'-Lanterns at the Marshfield Hollowed Harvest!" - Event Details

Visitors will be in awe of the creations that have been made by local artists, with some sculptures towering over those who come to witness their intricately-carved details.

"Advance purchase of tickets are required, there are no on-site ticket sales available." - Hollowed Harvest

There are three different tickets available, with prices ranging from $16 up to $50, depending on which option you choose:

General Admission which "requires you to select a specific date and time slot in advance for when you plan to attend the Hollowed Harvest."

VIP Admission which "allows you to attend one time, on any day we are open without needing to pick a day or time in advance."

Season Pass which "allows you to attend multiple times, on any day we are open without needing to pick a day or time in advance."

Hollowed Harvest Event Details