You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) "Experience the spooky family-fun of Halloween at the Hollowed Harvest!" Starting Friday, September 23rd and until October 30th, the Marshfield Fair Grounds will be turned into a spooky and magical experience for folks of all ages. "The Hollowed Harvest brings to life more than 7,000 incredible Jack-O'-Lanterns creating stunning landscapes and larger-than-life structures designed to amaze audiences of all ages!"
"The Hollowed Harvest is not a scary event. Unlike a “Haunted House”, the Hollowed Harvest is an incredible Jack-O’-Lantern festival featuring beautifully carved and arranged pumpkins designed to wow audiences of all ages!" - Hollowed Harvest
"Be amazed at our towering Jack-O'-Lantern sculptures, the epic Jack-O'-Lantern Tunnel, & our intricately-carved Jack-O'-Lanterns at the Marshfield Hollowed Harvest!" - Event Details
Visitors will be in awe of the creations that have been made by local artists, with some sculptures towering over those who come to witness their intricately-carved details.
"Advance purchase of tickets are required, there are no on-site ticket sales available." - Hollowed Harvest
There are three different tickets available, with prices ranging from $16 up to $50, depending on which option you choose:
- General Admission which "requires you to select a specific date and time slot in advance for when you plan to attend the Hollowed Harvest."
- VIP Admission which "allows you to attend one time, on any day we are open without needing to pick a day or time in advance."
- Season Pass which "allows you to attend multiple times, on any day we are open without needing to pick a day or time in advance."
Hollowed Harvest Event Details
- WHERE: Marshfield Fair Grounds (149 Main Street, Marshfield, MA 02050)
- WHEN: Friday, September 23, 2022 - October 30, 2022
- TIME: 7 - 9 PM
- COST: General admission
- TICKETS:
Comments / 0