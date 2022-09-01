Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!

(MARSHFIELD, MA) The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the popular Marshfield Lobsterfest! This year the event will take place on Saturday, September 17th with the festival kicking off at 11 AM!

"This event originated in 2019 in an effort to support our local lobstermen and highlight Marshfield's natural beauty!" - Event Details

From live music to marine education, Lobsterfest is a fun, family-friendly event that offers activities for all members of the family, no matter your age!

There will be a "Kids Zone" that promises games, activities, and age-appropriate fun for the younger members of the family, with wristbands starting at $10 that gives your child an all-access pass to everything the kid's zone has to offer. Activities include a bouncy park, face painting, mermaid hair makeovers, and more!

For the older members of the family, there will be a craft and local merchant marketplace with over 40 vendors to shop from. If you find yourself hungry after shopping then be ready for the festival's main event, the seafood! There will be over 10 food & beverage vendors, meaning more yummy munchies to choose from!

For those looking for a more laid back experience there will be a VIP tent available for those who purchase the $100 all-access wristband. The VIP tent wristband includes an event ticket, access to a private raw bar with seafood provided by Mullaney's Seafood, a swag bag, private bathrooms, private cash bar, private seating, a lounge area, yard games, and more!