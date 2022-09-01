New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local Communities

"We’re hitting the road with nature-based crafts and activities for kids, to inspire a love and curiosity of the outdoors." announced The Trustees, "the nation’s first and state’s largest land conservation nonprofit."

“This is a way to get people outside experiencing and appreciating the natural world in communities where there are fewer opportunities to do so," said Jen Klein, Director of Outdoor Experiences at The Trustees.

The Trustees of Reservations (The Trustees) received a $75,000 grant from the Yawkey Foundation, which allowed the non-profit "to purchase a commercial van outfitted with a variety of small-scale outdoor nature play elements that allow for coastal exploration, geologic investigations, climbing, and dirt/water play."

The Mobile Adventures van will start its exciting journey by visiting Fall River, New Bedford, and East Boston. The van will be visiting community events, festivals, and will be "often operating in partnership with cities and towns to visit local parks and community centers."

“While we continue to welcome people to our 123 properties across Massachusetts, Mobile Adventures is a perfect way to literally meet people where they are which is why we’re so grateful for this grant from the Yawkey Foundation.”- Jen Klein, Trustees Director of Outdoor Experience

The Mobile Aventures Van Upcoming Events

Eastie Eco-Fest

"Join us for a free afternoon of gardening and nature activities for all ages, along with tasty snacks from a local restaurant. Meet our composting worms, make a native wildflower seed ball, and take an educational tour of the community garden. Plus enjoy nature play and crafts from the Trustees Mobile Adventure Van!" - Event Details

WHEN: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Saturday, September 10, 2022 TIME: 2 - 4 PM

2 - 4 PM WHERE: Joe Ciampa Community Garden (124 Marginal Street, East Boston, MA)

AHA! Night in New Bedford

"AHA! Night has offered a meeting place for over 60 community partners on the 2nd Thursday of the month, when artistic expression is everywhere and open to everyone: encouraging fun, provoking-thought and nurturing the soul. Join us and come downtown for your own AHA! moment!" - Event Details

WHEN: Thursday, October 12, 2022

Thursday, October 12, 2022 TIME: 4 - 6 PM

4 - 6 PM WHERE: 613 Pleasant St., New Bedford, MA

For more information and updates on the Mobile Adventures van and schedule, visit thetrustees.org/adventurer.