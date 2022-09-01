6 Free "Author Talk" Book Events on the South Shore!

Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art Museum

(DUXBURY, MA) The Art Complex Museum has announced three new art exhibits that will be on display starting in September. The Art Complex Museum, which sits nestled in the woods of Duxbury, only a few miles from the Massachusetts coast, offers exhibitions, concerts, classes, tea ceremonies, and more! This truly unique educational experience gives"visitors an inviting place for viewing and learning about art in an intimate and comfortable setting."