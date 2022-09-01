Duxbury, MA

6 Free "Author Talk" Book Events on the South Shore!

Dianna Carney

(Photo by Pixabay)

Calling all bookworms! If you're looking for something fun to do in September, here are 6 author talk events being held at local libraries on the South Shore!

"The Violin Conspiracy" by Brendan Slocumb(Photo from Duxbury Free Library)

1) "The Violin Conspiracy" Author Talk w/ Brendan Slocumb

"On Wednesday, September 7 at 2:30 there will be a book discussion at the Duxbury Senior Center. Former DFL Director Carol Jankowski will be facilitating the discussion, and author Brendan Slocumb will be joining virtually over Zoom. He will even treat the audience by playing the violin." - Event Details

(Josh Cutler)

2) "Boston Gentlemen's Mob, The: Maria Chapman and the Abolition Riot of 1835 " Author Talk w/ Josh Cutler

"State representative Josh Cutler will join us at the Library on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 pm to discuss his latest book, The Boston Gentleman's Mob: Maria Chapman and the Abolition Riot of 1835. Cutler's annotated volume is an intriguing account of the tumultuous October 1835 meeting of the Boston female anti-slavery society, described by a contemporary witness as "The Day 5000 Men Mobbed 45 Women." - Event Details
  • WHERE: Ventress Memorial Library (15 Library Plaza, Marshfield, MA 02050)
  • WHEN: Thurs., September 22, 7 - 8 PM
  • COST: FREE
  • TICKETS: No registration is required

(Nicole Asselin)

3) "Concession and Crimes" Author Talk w/ Nicole Asselin

"Join local author Nicole Asselin for a discussion of the newest book in her Ballpark Mysteries series, Concession and Crimes." - Event Details
  • WHERE: Abington Public Library (600 Gliniewicz Way, Abington, MA 02351)
  • WHEN: Thurs., September 22, 7 - 8 PM
  • COST: FREE
  • TICKETS: No registration required

(Dr. Michael Pregot)

4) "Cape Cod Sea Captains: Each Towns Contribution To Maritime History." Author Talk w/ Dr. Michael Pregot

"Come listen to Dr. Michael Pregot as he presents a slideshow about his book, "Cape Cod Sea Captains: Each Towns Contribution To Maritime History.". This narrative explores the connection that each Cape Cod town has to the sea as demonstrated through its seafaring residents. It provides a glimpse into heroic maritime adventures, entrepreneurial brilliance, and an appreciation of the resolve needed by captains to thrive in a hostile seaside environment." - Event Details
  • WHERE: Kingston Public Library (6 Green Street, Kingston, MA 02364)
  • WHEN: Sat.,, September 24th, 2 - 3 PM
  • COST: FREE
  • TICKETS: No registration is required
(Lenore Rasmussen)

5) "Smart Materials: Considerations on Earth and in Space" Author Talk w/ Lenore Rasmussen

  • WHERE: Whiton Room, Hingham Public Library (66 Leavitt Street, Hingham, MA, 02043)
  • WHEN: Thurs., September 28, 7 - 8:45 PM
  • COST: FREE
  • TICKETS: Space is limited, please register online
(Paige NeJame)

6) "The Carbon Almanac" Author Talk w/ Paige NeJame

Climate Preparedness Week 2022 is September 26th-30th. Join us this Climate Prep Week with an author talk from Paige NeJame, co-author of The Carbon Almanac.  "When it comes to the climate, we don’t need more marketing or anxiety. We need established facts and a plan for collective action. The climate is the fundamental issue of our time, and now we face a critical decision. Whether to be optimistic or fatalistic, whether to profess skepticism or to take action. Yet it seems we can barely agree on what is really going on, let alone what needs to be done. We urgently need facts, not opinions. Insights, not statistics. And a shift from thinking about climate change as a “me” problem to a “we” problem." - Event Details
(Photo by nappy)

