You're Invited! Harvest Fair Will Include Free Hayrides, Live Music & Kid's Crafts!

(MIDDLEBORO, MA) Soule Homestead has announced the return of their annual Harvest Fair, this year taking place on Saturday, September 10th! This family event is all day festival that is "a day of laid back, family fun."
The Harvest Fair will include many activities for all members of the family! Activities include:
- Free hayrides to a pick-your-own pumpkin patch
- Face-painting
- Live honey bee exhibit
- Tractor exhibit
- Sawmill demonstration
- Sheepdog demonstration
- Barnyard learning with the Soule Kids 4H Club
- Fiber art demonstrations by wool spinners
- Rug braiders and rug hookers
- Craft sales
- Live music
- Kid's crafts and activities
- Hot food made to order
- Cold drinks
- Baked goods
- Beer provided by Harper Lane Brewery
Soule Homestead is celebrating its 30th year of operation and maintains a mission "to support and maintain a community-based nonprofit education center for the benefit of area schools and the general public while preserving and enhancing the historic Soule Homestead."
Soule Homestead offers "a variety of low-cost educational programs that emphasize hands-on learning experiences in our unique setting." These programs include farm birthday parties, Girl Scout patch programs, home school groups, afterschool programs, and even school vacation programs!
The property is open to the public every day of the year from sunrise to sunset, with no admission fee except for events and some programs. The Homestead's website invites visitors to come say hello to the animals, hike, picnic, or even lend a helping hand!
Soule Homestead Harvest Fair Event Details
- WHERE: Soule Homestead (46 Soule St, Middleboro, MA)
- WHEN: Saturday, September 10, 2022
- TIME: Gates open at 10AM
- COST: Family ticket (includes up to 5 guests) $30 & Single ticket $10
- TICKETS: Please visit the events official Facebook event to be redirected to buy tickets
