You're Invited! Harvest Fair Will Include Free Hayrides, Live Music & Kid's Crafts!

(MIDDLEBORO, MA) Soule Homestead has announced the return of their annual Harvest Fair, this year taking place on Saturday, September 10th! This family event is all day festival that is "a day of laid back, family fun."

The Harvest Fair will include many activities for all members of the family! Activities include:

Free hayrides to a pick-your-own pumpkin patch

Face-painting

Live honey bee exhibit

Tractor exhibit

Sawmill demonstration

Sheepdog demonstration

Barnyard learning with the Soule Kids 4H Club

Fiber art demonstrations by wool spinners

Rug braiders and rug hookers

Craft sales

Live music

Kid's crafts and activities

Hot food made to order

Cold drinks

Baked goods

Beer provided by Harper Lane Brewery

Soule Homestead is celebrating its 30th year of operation and maintains a mission "to support and maintain a community-based nonprofit education center for the benefit of area schools and the general public while preserving and enhancing the historic Soule Homestead."

Soule Homestead offers "a variety of low-cost educational programs that emphasize hands-on learning experiences in our unique setting." These programs include farm birthday parties, Girl Scout patch programs, home school groups, afterschool programs, and even school vacation programs!

The property is open to the public every day of the year from sunrise to sunset, with no admission fee except for events and some programs. The Homestead's website invites visitors to come say hello to the animals, hike, picnic, or even lend a helping hand!

Soule Homestead Harvest Fair Event Details