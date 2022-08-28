Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!

You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo! (Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay)

(BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!

There will be an outdoor market! (Photo by Luis Ruiz)

The Veterans Expo will pay tribute to all Veterans of the United States Military, with a special theme this year honoring World War II Veterans.

Activities include an outdoor merchant market with local vendors, free food and picnic space, and even live music being performed throughout the expo. In addition to the family-friendly activities, there will be over "70+ benefits and support agencies and 30 employers and schools" to provide plenty of information, resources, and support for those interested in joining the military.

Free food and picnic space at the Veteran's Expo! (Photo by Helena Lopes)

The Veterans Expo will also be hosting a special kid's zone, that will include pony rides, a bouncy house, a military vehicle "touch-a-truck" and more!

Veterans Expo Event Details

WHERE: Veterans Affairs Campus (940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA)

Veterans Affairs Campus (940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA) WHEN: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Saturday, September 24, 2022 TIME: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM COST: FREE

FREE ACTIVITIES: Cookout, live music, jobs & careers fair, federal and state resources and benefits information, recreation and health services information, kid's zone including pony rides, bouncy house, military vehicles "touch-a-truck" and more!

For more information, please visit the event's official Eventbrite page by either clicking the link here or going to ww.EventBrite.com and searching for "Brockton Veterans Expo". You can also reach out directly to the Boston VA by emailing VABostonVets@va.gov or call (857) 364 - 5934