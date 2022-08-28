Calling All Doodles! Your Furry Friend is Invited to a "Doodle Romp" CeleBARKtion!

Calling All Doodles! (Image by Madison from Pixabay)

(NORWELL, MA) JB's Indoor Dog Park invites you and your furry friend to their Doodle Romp pup meet-up on September 24th! The indoor dog park prides itself in its cleanliness, explaining that they "clean the park daily, but we also have a cleaning company once per week that disinfects the entire park."

"An indoor dog park is an indoor, temperature controlled facility to take your dog to play, run and socialize with other dogs, just as he would at an outdoor dog park. We keep the park clean and beautiful. You and your dog will love it!" - JB's Indoor Dog Park

You're invited to a doodle romp! JB's Indoor Dog Park

The event advertises that your furry friend will be able to enjoy a cool treat made especially for them! JB's Doggie Delight Ice Cream Truck will be attending the Doodle Romp, turning this event into a paw-some celebration that is sure to be a hit for your pup!

Everyone with a doodle is invited to attend this fun socialization event. Socialization can help build confidence, prevents reactivity, and provides freedom- and it's even great for your dog too!

"Tired of our New England weather? Come play at JB’s Indoor Dog Park, the South Shore’s original off-leash, indoor facility." - JB's Indoor Dog Park

Doodle Romp Event Details

WHERE: JB's Indoor Dog Park (106 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA)

JB's Indoor Dog Park (106 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA) WHEN: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Saturday, September 24, 2022 TIME: The event starts at 3 PM

For more information, check out JB's Indoor Dog Park Website (https://www.jbsindoordogpark.com) or their Facebook Event, or send them an email at jbsindoordogpark@gmail.com.