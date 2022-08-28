You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live Music

(Photo by Kampus Production)

(BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the Greek Food Festival presented by the Annunciation Greek Church! This year the annual event will include live music by Athenian Entertainment, featuring Georgios Karatzas and His Orchestra on both Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6 pm until 11 pm.

(Image by Galina Afanaseva from Pixabay)

The Greek Festival will feature famous authentic greek food and pastries that will be available for purchase throughout the four-day event. Some of the delicious fares that will be served include traditional favorites such as moussaka and gyros!

Greek sweets and treats will be available too, including koulourakia, a traditional Greek butter cookie. These yummy pastries are like a cookie, crisp on the outside, tender, and buttery on the inside. Another crowd favorite that will be available for you to try is the delicious buttery layered pastry dessert- baklava! This delicious treat is made of filo pasty, filled with chopped nuts, and sweeter syrup. One of the best desserts of all time- and definitely worth a trip to the Greek Food Festival this September!

(Image by Jeff Velis from Pixabay)

Hosted and presented by the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Brockton, The Parish was established in 1916 "and it is the spiritual home of more than 400 devoted Orthodox Stewards in the greater Brockton area."

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Brockton hosts events throughout the year, including an Easter Bake Sale and Family Fun Days.

(Image by Angelo Rosa from Pixabay)

Greek Food Festival Event Details

WHEN:

Thursday, Sep. 15th: 11 am -9 pm

Friday, Sep.16th & Saturday, Sep. 17th: 11 am-11 pm

Sunday, Sep. 18th: 12 pm -6 pm