New Bedford, MA

A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKHz8_0hSKncTt00
Meet Spirit!Lighthouse Animal Shelter
"Who can resist that pouty face?!" - Lighthouse Animal Shelter

(NEW BEDFORD, MA) Meet Spirit! A 6-year-old adorable Beagle mix who weighs 30lbs and is currently available to adopt or foster at Lighthouse Animal Shelter. When Spirit first arrived at the shelter she was extremely shy and unsure about everyone she was meeting- it was a big change for a small pup! But that didn't stop her from flourishing, she just needed a little time and love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDk5m_0hSKncTt00
(Photo by Blue Bird)
"Spirit came into the shelter very fearful and uncertain. She really has blossomed out of her shell and is learning it's not so bad here. She enjoys sitting in the laps of our volunteers and getting all of the belly rubs. She is happy to sneak in a wet kiss when you aren't paying attention." - Lighthouse Animal Shelter

Lighthouse Animal Shelter is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 organization that focuses its efforts on helping homeless animals, with an emphasis on adult and senior animals. The animal shelter, who accepts both dogs and cats, "supports the local community in the effort to reduce pet overpopulation by promoting responsible pet ownership including the advocacy of spaying/neutering."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MDCT_0hSKncTt00
(Photo by Mikhail Nilov)

"We think Spirits would do best with people that will take things slow and give her time to decompress and show how confident she can be, once she trusts you. Spirit is friendly with other dogs and will engage in play when she has some spunk." - Lighthouse Animal Shelter

Lighthouse Animal Shelter relies on its volunteers and network of foster homes; "Fosters give homeless animals a temporary safe and cozy place to stay while they wait for their forever home." Although shelters can be an exciting place for our furry friends, they can be over-stimulating and unsettling for even the most socialized cat or dog. Fostering provides animals with a "home setting to feel secure and decompress."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQwW5_0hSKncTt00
(Photo by cottonbro)

Interested in Fostering?

For those who volunteer to become a foster parent, Lighthouse provides you with:

  • Food for your foster pet
  • A crate
  • Medications if needed
  • Heartworm & Flea/Tick Prevention
  • Anything else the pet needs!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjC4j_0hSKncTt00
(Photo by Anastasiya Lobanovskaya)

Interested in Adopting?

If you're interested in adopting a furry friend from Lighthouse Animal Shelter, including Spirit, please visit their website to learn more about their pet adoption process.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# animals# dog# adoptable# animal shelter# new bedford

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about local news stories, community events, and trending topics within Massachusetts. Submit stories/tips directly to me by emailing dianna@diannacarney.com

Massachusetts State
694 followers

More from Dianna Carney

Brockton, MA

Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!

You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!

Read full story
1 comments
Norwell, MA

Calling All Doodles! Your Furry Friend is Invited to a "Doodle Romp" CeleBARKtion!

Calling All Doodles!(Image by Madison from Pixabay) (NORWELL, MA) JB's Indoor Dog Park invites you and your furry friend to their Doodle Romp pup meet-up on September 24th! The indoor dog park prides itself in its cleanliness, explaining that they "clean the park daily, but we also have a cleaning company once per week that disinfects the entire park."

Read full story
Brockton, MA

You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live Music

(Photo by Kampus Production) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the Greek Food Festival presented by the Annunciation Greek Church! This year the annual event will include live music by Athenian Entertainment, featuring Georgios Karatzas and His Orchestra on both Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6 pm until 11 pm.

Read full story
4 comments
Mendon, MA

Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting Fundraiser

You're invited to an afternoon of wine sampling at a local family-owned zoo!(Photo by EARTH Limited) You're invited to a fabulous afternoon sampling wine at Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern, located directly next to the small family-owned animal sanctuary, Southwick's Zoo. This year, the Wino for Rhinos ticket includes access to the zoo! Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit rhino conservation efforts including Project Rhino and the Rhino Orphanage.

Read full story
1 comments
Rockland, MA

You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!

You're invited to the Rockland Fall Festival!(Photo by Michael Morse) (ROCKLAND, MA) The Rockland Fall Festival will be held this October for the second year in a row! The Rockland Fall Festival Committee is looking forward to starting a new tradition with the festival hopefully becoming an annual event within the community. "Last year's successful town-wide celebration was remarkable!" states the Town of Rockland Recreation website.

Read full story
Brockton, MA

Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!

You're invited to the 5th Annual Dogtoberfest!APCSM. (BROCKTON, MA) Mark your calendars, or you might just miss this event! Tickets for The 5th Annual Dogtoberfest go on sale on September 1st, which is key to remember- because last year the event sold out!

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!

You're invited to goat yoga!Hidden Acres Homestead. (PLYMOUTH, MA) Hidden Acres Homestead invites you to their cute and fun event, Goat Yoga on The Farm! This adorable activity is for anyone 12 years or older, and is suitable for all levels of expertise. Led by instructor Erinn Cavanah, this 45-minute yoga experience will include "various poses while our goats prance around your mats showing off how cute they really are!"

Read full story

Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless Youth

You're invited to enjoy a craft beer while supporting a local non-profit!Image by Mabel Amber from Pixabay. (CARVER, MA) The Wandering Heart Project invites you to join them on Saturday, August 27th from 1 - 9 pm for a fundraising charity event hosted at a local Carver favorite, Brewery 44. "Our mission at The Wandering Heart Project is to ensure foster and homeless children of all ages throughout Massachusetts have access to basic essentials and clothing." states the non-profit's website that is hosting the event. The family-friendly event promises live music, food trucks, raffles, and of course craft beer and seltzers!

Read full story
Worcester, MA

You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"

Support a paw-some cause while enjoying a craft beer!Photo by Jackson Jorvan. (WORCESTER, MA) The Boxer Rescue, Inc. invites you to join them on Thursday, August 18th at Wormtown Brewery, a local taproom, for a charity event that will raise money to support the non-profit and all they do for the boxer breed. There will be raffles, charity beers, and much more!

Read full story
1 comments
Marshfield, MA

Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking Contest

You're invited to the 154th Marshfield Fair!Image by Oberholster Venita from Pixabay. Calling all bakers and chefs! For those who enter the Marshfield Fairs' baking and cooking contests, admission is free from noon to 1 pm on Sat., August 20th and Sat., August 27th! Community members of all ages are encouraged to join, with children being accepted at age 5.

Read full story
Rockland, MA

Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!

You're invited to this family-friendly canine social that supports your local animal rescue!Photo by Rosemary Ketchum / Pexels. (ROCKLAND, MA) The Buddy & Friends Animal Rescue is inviting the public to their canine social on Sunday, September 25th. The event will take place at Article Fifteen Brewing in Rockland. "Come and join us for a Canine Social! Family Fun Event with your pups!" states the Facebook event created by the local animal rescue.

Read full story
Scituate, MA

Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should Do

Scituate residents may experience brown water during the next few summer months.Photo by Askar Abayev / Pexels. (SCITUATE, MA) The Town of Scituate is asking its residents to contact the water treatment plant if they experience any brown water in the coming months, "with every instance of brown water."

Read full story
Pembroke, MA

Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community Center

Voters passed a ballot question that moved the plans for a new Community Center one step closer to becoming a reality..The Town of Pembroke. (PEMBROKE, MA) "The Town of Pembroke's registered voters passed article 27 at town meeting held on June 22, 2021 for the purpose of designing and constructing a Community Center to replace the existing center" declared the town in a press release posted on August 4th, 2022.

Read full story
Mendon, MA

Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival

You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.

Read full story
Brockton, MA

Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City Officials

This squirrel found himself stuck between a dumpster and a hard place, until he was rescued by theCity of Brockton Animal Control Department. (BROCKTON, MA) "This afternoon Brockton Animal Control received a call reporting a squirrel stuck in a dumpster." stated The City of Brockton Animal Control Department in a Facebook post made on Saturday, August 13th.

Read full story
1 comments
Scituate, MA

Adorable Adoptable Duo is Looking For Their Forever Home!

Meet Koko and Bella, who are currently available for adoption atThe Scituate Animal Shelter. (SCITUATE, MA) This paw-fect Chihuahua duo are looking for their fur-ever home! According to a post made by the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts on Saturday, August 13th, 2022.

Read full story
23 comments
Saugus, MA

Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family Event

You're invite to a back to school fun event at theSquare One Mall. (SAUGUS, MA) The Square One Mall located on Route 1 in Saugus is hosting a 2 day "Back to School Fun" event that is sure to be fun while keeping you cool and out of the summer heat.

Read full story
1 comments
Duxbury, MA

Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to Join

You're invited to enjoy Duxbury Camera Club's new gallery at theDuxbury Senior Center. (DUXBURY, MA) "The Duxbury Camera Club has partnered with the Duxbury Senior Center to open a new gallery in the first floor Library at the Duxbury Senior Center." stated a Facebook post on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Read full story
Scituate, MA

Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building Improvements

Paw-some news announced byThe Scituate Animal Shelter. After over 25 years of helping animals find their forever home, The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts has announced in a recent post that they have an in-house veterinarian joining their team; a first for the animal shelter!

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy