A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!

Meet Spirit! Lighthouse Animal Shelter

"Who can resist that pouty face?!" - Lighthouse Animal Shelter

(NEW BEDFORD, MA) Meet Spirit! A 6-year-old adorable Beagle mix who weighs 30lbs and is currently available to adopt or foster at Lighthouse Animal Shelter. When Spirit first arrived at the shelter she was extremely shy and unsure about everyone she was meeting- it was a big change for a small pup! But that didn't stop her from flourishing, she just needed a little time and love.

"Spirit came into the shelter very fearful and uncertain. She really has blossomed out of her shell and is learning it's not so bad here. She enjoys sitting in the laps of our volunteers and getting all of the belly rubs. She is happy to sneak in a wet kiss when you aren't paying attention." - Lighthouse Animal Shelter

Lighthouse Animal Shelter is an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 organization that focuses its efforts on helping homeless animals, with an emphasis on adult and senior animals. The animal shelter, who accepts both dogs and cats, "supports the local community in the effort to reduce pet overpopulation by promoting responsible pet ownership including the advocacy of spaying/neutering."

"We think Spirits would do best with people that will take things slow and give her time to decompress and show how confident she can be, once she trusts you. Spirit is friendly with other dogs and will engage in play when she has some spunk." - Lighthouse Animal Shelter

Lighthouse Animal Shelter relies on its volunteers and network of foster homes; "Fosters give homeless animals a temporary safe and cozy place to stay while they wait for their forever home." Although shelters can be an exciting place for our furry friends, they can be over-stimulating and unsettling for even the most socialized cat or dog. Fostering provides animals with a "home setting to feel secure and decompress."

Interested in Fostering?

For those who volunteer to become a foster parent, Lighthouse provides you with:

Food for your foster pet

A crate

Medications if needed

Heartworm & Flea/Tick Prevention

Anything else the pet needs!

Interested in Adopting?

If you're interested in adopting a furry friend from Lighthouse Animal Shelter, including Spirit, please visit their website to learn more about their pet adoption process.