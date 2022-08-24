Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting Fundraiser

You're invited to an afternoon of wine sampling at a local family-owned zoo! (Photo by EARTH Limited)

You're invited to a fabulous afternoon sampling wine at Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern, located directly next to the small family-owned animal sanctuary, Southwick's Zoo. This year, the Wino for Rhinos ticket includes access to the zoo! Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit rhino conservation efforts including Project Rhino and the Rhino Orphanage.

"Guests will enjoy a wine tasting as well as appetizers, a raffle, and a virtual presentation followed by a Q&A session." - Wino for Rhinos Facebook Event

The Wino for Rhinos event is for adults 21+ although when asked if event attendees can bring their children, the event organizers answered, "Attendees may bring their children, and tickets must be purchased for children ages 3 years and older."

"Guests will enjoy a wine tasting and appetizers accompanied by acoustic music performed by Matt Genese." - Wino for Rhinos Event

This year's Wino for Rhinos ticket includes zoo admission from 3 to 5 PM, allowing event guests to get an up close and personal view of "over 850 animals representing 150 different species from around the world." The ticket does not include admission to the zoo's Festival of Illumination event.

"Located at Southwick's Zoo, Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern brings upscale New England fare in a cozy, rustic setting to Mendon, MA."- Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern Website

"Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern is named in honor of Robert Galliford Brewer. Robert Brewer was the patriarch of the Brewer family, and without his guidance, Southwick's Zoo would not be the popular New England attraction it is today. His family felt naming the restaurant in his honor was a fitting tribute to his legacy." - Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern Website

Wino for Rhinos 2022 Event Details

WHERE: Daniels Room in Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern (2 Southwick Street, Mendon, MA 01756)

