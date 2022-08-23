You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!

You're invited to the Rockland Fall Festival! (Photo by Michael Morse)

(ROCKLAND, MA) The Rockland Fall Festival will be held this October for the second year in a row! The Rockland Fall Festival Committee is looking forward to starting a new tradition with the festival hopefully becoming an annual event within the community. "Last year's successful town-wide celebration was remarkable!" states the Town of Rockland Recreation website.

This fun family-friendly event promises a delightful autumn afternoon filled with activities for all ages! From live music and a beer garden for the adults to face painting and a candy drop for the kids, this new annual tradition is sure to be a hit with the whole family!

Just like last year, the festival will shut down Union Street, "between North Avenue in the north and Linden Street to the south."

"We want to build on our mission to showcase local businesses, restaurants, and the close-knit community. Talented artisans, entrepreneurs, and food and beverage vendors will be back to engage the crowds." - The Town of Rockland Recreation website.

Fall Festival Sponsorship Opportunities

"The Fall Festival Committee needs your support to help make the festival the best it can be. Your sponsorship dollars will support live entertainment, disc jockey, autumn décor, a photographer, promotional materials, arts & craft supplies, activity vendors, police details, trash receptacles, and porta potty rentals." - The Town of Rockland Recreation website.

The Fall Festival is looking for sponsers! To support this community festival through sponsorship donation, or in-kind contribution please visit www.rocklandrec.org or contact the Rockland Market Manager at rockland02370market@gmail.com.

Fall Festival Event Details