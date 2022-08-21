Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!

You're invited to goat yoga! Hidden Acres Homestead

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Hidden Acres Homestead invites you to their cute and fun event, Goat Yoga on The Farm! This adorable activity is for anyone 12 years or older, and is suitable for all levels of expertise. Led by instructor Erinn Cavanah, this 45-minute yoga experience will include "various poses while our goats prance around your mats showing off how cute they really are!"

"Our kids are quite the distraction, so if you feel like cuddling a goat or taking selfies rather than downward dog, then go for it! We want you to have a fun experience, so feel free to do what makes your heart happy!" - Hidden Acres Homestead

According to GoatYoga.com, goat yoga can have some surprising positive health benefits, such as lowering stress, and anxiety, which can help reduce blood pressure and heart rate.

"You will have 15 minutes after class to cuddle the goats, take pictures, and shop our goat milk soaps!"- Hidden Acres Homestead

This class will take place outside, so sunscreen and bug spray is suggested by the Homestead.

"Caution: Goats are animals and by nature they may nuzzle, head butt, nibble, paw, and even pee or poop, so please don't wear your Sunday best! We will assist in helping if any of these occur, but please be aware of the risks. Everyone must sign a liability waiver upon entering the farm and before engaging in any agritourism activities."- Hidden Acres Homestead

Hidden Acres Homestead reminds you that "Tickets are non refundable, non transferable, and non exchangeable. Only purchase tickets directly through our website."

Event Details

WHERE: Hidden Acres Homestead (247 Lunns Way, Plymouth, MA)

Hidden Acres Homestead (247 Lunns Way, Plymouth, MA) WHEN: Saturday, September 10th

Saturday, September 10th TIME:

Session 1: 8:30am-9:30am

Session 2: 9:45am-10:45am