You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"

Support a paw-some cause while enjoying a craft beer! Photo by Jackson Jorvan

(WORCESTER, MA) The Boxer Rescue, Inc. invites you to join them on Thursday, August 18th at Wormtown Brewery, a local taproom, for a charity event that will raise money to support the non-profit and all they do for the boxer breed. There will be raffles, charity beers, and much more!

"The Boxer Rescue, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit organization serving the New England area." states the website of the rescue. "Our goal is to promote responsible dog ownership, provide support to boxer owners, inform the public about the needs, qualities and characteristics of the boxer breed, and to be a positive presence in the boxer rescue community."

As a 501c3 non-profit organization, The Boxer Rescue relies on support and donations, with no state or federal funding. Those who attend the charity event hosted by Wormtown Brewery will be supporting the rescue, allowing them to provide medical care such as vaccinations and spays/neuters. The non-profit even provides training for the boxers which plays a large role in the success of finding a forever home for every boxer in their care.

"We are a group of volunteers, dedicated to finding loving forever homes for unwanted, abandoned, and surrendered Boxers. Our rescue works within Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. We strive to not only save boxers, but to educate the public about responsible dog ownership, the importance of spaying and neutering, and how to best meet the needs of this amazing breed." - The Boxer Rescue, Inc.

The Boxer Rescue Charity Event