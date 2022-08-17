Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking Contest

You're invited to the 154th Marshfield Fair! Image by Oberholster Venita from Pixabay

Calling all bakers and chefs! For those who enter the Marshfield Fairs' baking and cooking contests, admission is free from noon to 1 pm on Sat., August 20th and Sat., August 27th! Community members of all ages are encouraged to join, with children being accepted at age 5.

There are numerous categories you can enter to win, for teens and adults, they have the option of entering:"Appetizer", "Quick Fruit Bread", "Brownies", and my personal favorite- "Creative Use of Leftovers". For the young chef in your life, the categories they can enter are, "Creative Healthy Snack" and "No Bake Cookies".

Conditions of Entry Marshfield Fair

The Marshfield Agricultural and Horticultural Society has hosted the historic country fair each year to educate, develop and encourage agriculture, horticulture, mechanical arts, and all related fields within the community. By allowing contest contestants free entry to the event encourages those who may not have considered entering to try their hand at winning a prize!

The Marshfield Fair reminds contestants that mixes are not allowed and that they must enter whole items. The Fair recommends avoiding plastic wrap as it affects the moisture content and suggests you use waxed or parchment paper instead.

Contestants are allowed to enter 1 item per category, "you may not compete against yourself," states the official Conditions of Entry. The entry fee is $1 per person, and no late entries will be accepted.

The 154th Marshfield Fair kicks off Friday, August 19th, with gates opening at noon. Normal admission is $15, with children under 6 free. Please be mindful that the free admission for contest contestants is only for one hour, which means you must enter through the gates during that time.