Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival

You're invited to the Festival of Illumination at Southwick's Zoo

(MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.

"Children will stare in wonder and delight with the visual representation of some of our favorite fairy tales and stories...such as Cinderella, Puss in Boots, Billy Goats Gruff, and more! Experience the mystical fantasy lanterns featuring Dragons, Medusa, Pyramids of Egypt and others with amazing detail and staging. Finally, explore legends around the world such as seeing the underwater world of Poseidon, travel with the Vikings, search for the Yeti and find other fantastical legends along the way."

Southwick's Zoo is located in the heart of the Blackstone River Valley. It's just minutes away from Routes 495 and 146, is about 1-hour from Boston. Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick's Zoo is "New England's largest zoological experience."

Now home to over 850 animals, the zoo began as a dairy and vegetable farm in the early to mid 1900's. The founder of the wildlife park, Justin Southwick, had a passion for collecting "exotic birds and fancy poultry." Over time his collection began attracting visitors from all over, which Southwick to officially open as a Zoo in 1963.

Fast forward over 59 years later, and the zoo is still today privately owned by the Brewer (Southwick) family. According to their website, "the Zoo does not receive federal, state, or local funding of any kind; it depends solely on the admission proceeds from Zoo visitors and patrons."

Past events hosted by Southwick's Zoo / Facebook

To attract visitors the Zoo often hosts fun events such as "Zoo Boo Weekends" and "Mad About Monkeys Day". Their upcoming event, the Festival of Illumination, will feature "hundreds of custom-built lantern exhibits made of silk, steel, and environmentally friendly LED lights."

"The Chinese Lantern Festival is a centuries-old tradition, celebrated beginning in 206 B.C. featuring spectacular illuminated displays from history and mythology; the displays are incredibly detailed and intricately constructed, with some lanterns as large as 60 feet tall and 300 feet in length."

Guests that attend the 2022 Festival of Illumination can expect to be "immersed into a fantasy world of extraordinary beauty, magic and mystery through the stories of legends, myths and fairytales."

Festival of Illumination Event Details

WHEN: Starting early September 2022 until January 1, 2023

WHERE: Southwick's Zoo (2 Southwick Street, Mendon, MA 01756)

TICKETS: Tickets range from $27 - $32 /per person, please see event website to learn more