Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City Officials

This squirrel found himself stuck between a dumpster and a hard place, until he was rescued by the City of Brockton Animal Control Department

(BROCKTON, MA) "This afternoon Brockton Animal Control received a call reporting a squirrel stuck in a dumpster." stated The City of Brockton Animal Control Department in a Facebook post made on Saturday, August 13th.

The post goes on to report that once on the scene Officer Bettuchi and Officer Peterson quickly realized that the squirrel in question was indeed stuck, as seen in the photos the department shared.

The squirrel wouldn't know it yet, but it was his lucky day! The officers who arrived on the scene understood the small critter would need help, and from multiple city departments.

"Officer Peterson without hesitation requested Brockton Fire Department to assist. Firefighters from Squad A along with Engine 3 cut a large piece of the dumpster"

Although the squirrel was now free from the giant dumpster, he was now stuck in a small portion of the metal. According to the post, this allowed the first responders "to transport the squirrel to our local Wildlife Rehabber Nicole DiPaolo. Nicole, and her husband did an amazing job by carefully cutting the area around the squirrels neck making sure to not cause any further injuries. After several hours the squirrel was freed and is currently being cared for with a positive future!"

The City of Brockton Animal Control Department went on to thank everyone involved in saving the city's most recent furry friend,

Without Brockton Fire Department and the help of Nicole DiPaolo none of this would be possible. Brockton Animal Control thanks all of you for your help and dedication.

According to the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife in Massachusetts, if you come across sick or injured wildlife they recommend "in almost all cases, it's best to leave wildlife alone. If you determine that an animal needs intervention, you can contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for assistance."

Wildlife rehabilitators are volunteers who spend their own time, money, and resources to provide services to wildlife. According to mass.gov , they are not compensated by the Commonwealth.

"Licensed rehabilitators aid in the care and recuperation of provide care of sick, injured, or debilitated animals with the goal of returning the animals to the wild as quickly as possible so the animals have the best chance of survival."

To find a wildlife rehabilitation in your area please use the map provided by the Massachusetts government at https://www.mass.gov/service-details/find-a-wildlife-rehabilitator .