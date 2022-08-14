Adorable Adoptable Duo is Looking For Their Forever Home!

Meet Koko and Bella, who are currently available for adoption at The Scituate Animal Shelter

(SCITUATE, MA) This paw-fect Chihuahua duo are looking for their fur-ever home! According to a post made by the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts on Saturday, August 13th, 2022.

These two pups have an unbreakable bond and will not be separated, promised the no-kill animal shelter in the same post.

Bella is 8 years old, and Koko is only 4 years old. The two have lived their entire lives together, and although not much is known about their previous life, their owners loved them very much.

The animal shelter reports that although shy at first, these two are all bark and no bite! If you give them a little to warm up to you, they quickly bond with new people and become the ultimate lap dogs!

They are both housebroken, and although they prefer going outside they will both use potty pee pads as well! Koko will even let you know when it's time for her to head outside and do her business, which is really fantastic for those who get a little too caught up in the lastest Netflix show to sometimes realize how much time has passed.

Bella was recently spayed and had a large hernia and mass repaired and removed. The vet discovered that this was cancer, but thankfully Bella's blood work still looks good which indicates she has a healthy life ahead of her, full of treats and tummy rubs!

"Given their shy nature, their ideal home would be more on the quiet side and with adults. Bella especially does not care for quick movements so kids are a no go."

This duo will bark hello when they see another dog, however, they quickly ignore new dogs once they've been introduced. Bella and Koko will happily share their space, which causes the Scituate Animal Shelter to suspect that they can live with other dogs that are more on the mellow side.

For more information about The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachuetts please visit their website at https://scituateanimalshelter.org

Visiting hours are Wednesdays 1:30-6pm and Saturdays 10am-2pm for you to come view our adoptable pets.

You can apply for adoption at the shelter during their open hours or online by emailing adopt@scituateanimalshelter.org and asking for an application.