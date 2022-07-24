Celebrate the Return of a Marshfield Tradition with Free Admission to "Family Fun Day"

Family Fun Day 2019 The Daniel Webster Estate / Facebook

The Daniel Webster Estate is hosting the first Family Fun Day since 2019! With activities ranging from touch-a-truck to pony rides, this exciting event is sure to be a hit with the whole family.

Sadly, just weeks before the 12th annual Family Fun Day, Mrs. Phyllis Neilsen, the event's treasured founder, passed away on July 7, 2022. This year the festival falls on what would have been Mrs. Neilsen's 87th birthday. The Webster DWPT "voted unanimously to rename the event in her honor, Phyllis Nielsen’s Family Fun Day."

At this year's event, the color red will "be prevalent throughout the day as Phyllis will always be remembered for her smile and red lipstick."

Family Fun Day will offer free activities, ticketed activities, and some activities that may require payment directly to the vendor/artist.

Free Activities:

Petting Zoo

Touch a Truck

Rain Forest Reptile

Joe the Storyteller

Sidewalk Chalk Fun (Unicorn sidewalk chalk kits will be given to the first 100 children 2+ and up.)

Unicorn Cookie Decorating (one per a child, provided by Veronica's Sweetcakes while supplies last.)

Enchanted Garden

Kids ID Program by Plymouth City Sheriff Department

Ticketed Activities:

Pony Rides

Bouncy House

Raffle (Prizes donated by The Brockton Rox and YupSup!)

Paid Activities:

Face Painting

Balloon Animals

Family Fun Day Event Details:

WHERE: The Historic Daniel Webster Estate

PARKING: Free parking is provided at 230 Webster Street, Marshfield, MA 02050, once you park you can stroll across the small wooden bridge to the Estate grounds.

WHEN: Sunday, July 31, 2022

TIME: 12 - 4 PM

COST: Admission is free, but some activities have a fee.