On a Budget? Franklin Park Zoo Lets You "Pick The Price & Day" When Visiting Boston Lights "A Lantern Experience"

Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience at Franklin Park Zoo Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience / YouTube

Franklin Park Zoo invites you to spend the evening enjoying the animals while strolling through a beautiful lantern experience!

Boston Lights' mission is to shine a light on the importance of conserving the beautiful biodiversity on our planet. Boston Lights prides itself in giving its visitors the opportunity to learn more about ways they can participate in wildlife and habitat preservation.

This year the experience will include "over 55 magnificent displays comprised of hundreds of beautifully crafted lanterns spanning Franklin Park Zoo's 72 acres."

Discover luminous scenes from the rainforest, whimsical ocean displays with creatures of the deep, glowing corridors of lotus and bamboo, traditional Asian lanterns and a stunning 66-foot-long rose corridor. And don't miss the new colossal 82-foot-long octopus tunnel with blinking eyes and color-changing tentacles, sure to dazzle and delight guests of all ages!

New this year is that prices will vary per day, meaning you can pick the price and day that works best for your schedule and budget. Online advance ticket purchase is required for Boston Lights.

WHERE: Zoo New England's Boston Lights is held at Franklin Park Zoo, located at One Franklin Park Road, Boston, MA 02121. Directions to Franklin Park Zoo

WHEN: Starting July 22, 2022 until September 25

TIME: 6 - 10:30 PM (The last entry for Boston Lights ticket buyers is 9:30 p.m. to allow everyone time to enjoy the experience and to exit by 10:30 p.m.)

COST: Prices will vary per day, online advanced ticket purchase is required

NOTE: Reservations are required for both members and non-members. Members must purchase tickets for this event. Boston Lights admission is not included with membership.

Guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded.

If you arrive early for your designated time slot, please wait in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your time slot.