Boston, MA

On a Budget? Franklin Park Zoo Lets You "Pick The Price & Day" When Visiting Boston Lights "A Lantern Experience"

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E82NR_0grChFha00
Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience at Franklin Park ZooBoston Lights: A Lantern Experience / YouTube

Franklin Park Zoo invites you to spend the evening enjoying the animals while strolling through a beautiful lantern experience!

Boston Lights' mission is to shine a light on the importance of conserving the beautiful biodiversity on our planet. Boston Lights prides itself in giving its visitors the opportunity to learn more about ways they can participate in wildlife and habitat preservation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1CLM_0grChFha00
Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience at Franklin Park ZooBoston Lights: A Lantern Experience / YouTube

This year the experience will include "over 55 magnificent displays comprised of hundreds of beautifully crafted lanterns spanning Franklin Park Zoo's 72 acres."

Discover luminous scenes from the rainforest, whimsical ocean displays with creatures of the deep, glowing corridors of lotus and bamboo, traditional Asian lanterns and a stunning 66-foot-long rose corridor. And don't miss the new colossal 82-foot-long octopus tunnel with blinking eyes and color-changing tentacles, sure to dazzle and delight guests of all ages!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4ZeS_0grChFha00
Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience at Franklin Park ZooBoston Lights: A Lantern Experience / YouTube

New this year is that prices will vary per day, meaning you can pick the price and day that works best for your schedule and budget. Online advance ticket purchase is required for Boston Lights.

Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience Event Details

WHERE: Zoo New England's Boston Lights is held at Franklin Park Zoo, located at One Franklin Park Road, Boston, MA 02121. Directions to Franklin Park Zoo

WHEN: Starting July 22, 2022 until September 25

TIME: 6 - 10:30 PM (The last entry for Boston Lights ticket buyers is 9:30 p.m. to allow everyone time to enjoy the experience and to exit by 10:30 p.m.)

COST: Prices will vary per day, online advanced ticket purchase is required

NOTE: Reservations are required for both members and non-members. Members must purchase tickets for this event. Boston Lights admission is not included with membership.

Guests must arrive at their reserved time slot to ensure capacity is not exceeded. 

If you arrive early for your designated time slot, please wait in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your time slot.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family event# kids event# children event# boston# summer fun

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing about local news stories & trending topics.

Massachusetts State
455 followers

More from Dianna Carney

Plymouth, MA

Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!

You're invited!Plymouth Family Resource Center / Facebook. The Plymouth Family Resource Center (PFRC) is hosting a party to celebrate their 2nd birthday! The Plymouth RFC invites the community to attend this fun family event which includes free admission, free activities, and free food!

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Celebrate the Return of a Marshfield Tradition with Free Admission to "Family Fun Day"

Family Fun Day 2019The Daniel Webster Estate / Facebook. The Daniel Webster Estate is hosting the first Family Fun Day since 2019! With activities ranging from touch-a-truck to pony rides, this exciting event is sure to be a hit with the whole family.

Read full story
1 comments

Free Event Offers Pet Parents Tips to Keep Their Furry Friends Cool in High-Heat Situations

The VCA Animal Hospitals invites you to join them for their next AskVCA Live Event on Monday, July 25, 2022. There's no denying it- we're in the dog days of summer! But just because the hottest days of the year are named after our furry friends, it doesn't mean your paw-pals are equipt to handle the heat.

Read full story
Boston, MA

This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive Damage

Damage on Cape Cod after a tornado struck on July 23, 2019The Boston Globe. From whale-watching expeditions to watching a live performance at the Cape Playhouse, summer on Cape Cod can be exciting. Unfortunately, three years ago today guests vacationing in Yarmouth at the Cape Sands Inn had an exhilarating experience most of us hope to never experience.

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Keep the Kids Cool in Marshfield's New Pool & Splash Park!

The Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield opened its pool and splash park just over one month ago on June 22nd. In the past few weeks, the nonprofit family center has been offering family and recreational swim, splash park play, lap swim, and water safety instruction classes. Passes are available for purchase online starting at $5 for a daily youth pass, and going up to $150 for a monthly family swim pass.

Read full story
1 comments
Revere, MA

Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach Will Include a Fireworks "Extravaganza" Show

"Preparations are underway at the nation’s oldest public beach for the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival."Massachusetts State Police / Facebook. (Boston, MA) The nation's oldest public beach will be hosting the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival this weekend. This fun family event kicks off on Friday, July 22nd, and runs until Sunday, July 24th. The event prides itself on being one of the largest free events in Massachusetts, attracting over 1 million visitors throughout the three-day festival.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleborough, MA

Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" Fundraiser

Farm to Table Dinner EventSoule Homestead / Facebook. (Middleborough, MA) Soule Homestead is hosting its annual "Farm to Table" event, which supports the educational programs of Soule Homestead. The event pledges to deliver food as fresh as possible, with a menu "crafted a week before so we can see what veggies will be at their freshest."

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

Local Fisherman Catches Shark in Duxbury Bay

A juvenile sand tiger shark, caught off the bayside beach south of Powder Point Bridge by a local fisherman.Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc / Facebook. A juvenile sand shark was caught off the bayside beach, south of Power Point Bridge in Duxbury, Massachusetts. According to a Facebook post made by the Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc the sand shark was caught by a local fisherman who snapped this photo before releasing it back into the bay.

Read full story
7 comments
Plymouth, MA

Celebrate Summer at the Plymouth Bubbles, Beats & Foam Party!

(Plymouth, MA) Bubbles, music, foam- oh my! If you're looking for a family-friendly event that feels like a party then bring the whole clan down to Moonrise Cinemas on Sunday, July 24th!

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

Enjoy Free Admission & Fun Family Events At The Art Complex Museum

Spend time enjoying art and culture while staying cool!The Art Complex Museum. If you're looking for a free (airconditioned!) cultural experience for the entire family then look no further than The Art Complex Museum, which sits nestled in the woods of Duxbury, only a few miles from the Massachusetts coast.

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod Bay

Plymouth Waterfront Halt Holtec ProtestChannel 5 NewsOn July 25th, citizens of Plymouth, Massachusetts, will have their last chance to voice their"opposition to the proposed discharge of radioactive water from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station (Pilgrim) into Cape Cod Bay."

Read full story
6 comments
Boston, MA

This Day In History: Massive Bonfire on King Street as Bostonians Burn Statues to Celebrate Independence

Old State House, Boston MassachusettsImage by Tim Ball from Pixabay. On July 18, 1776 , 246 years ago, Bostonians gathered under the East Balcony of the Old State House to hear the news, which would go on to change the course of history; the United States announced their independence from Britain- they were free people, no longer under the rule of the Monarchy.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.

Read full story
5 comments

Lawmakers Introduce Bill Directing IRS to Establish a Free Online Tax Prep & Filing Service

Americans spend an average of 13 hours and $240 per year while filing taxes. The recently introduced bill, 'Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2022' that was presented by Senator Warren and cosponsored by 22 lawmakers would direct the IRS,

Read full story
1 comments
Plymouth, MA

Town of Plymouth Seeks Public Input On Criminal Justice Grant Funds

The Town of Plymouth "seeks public input on the Plymouth Police Department’s application for funds through the FY2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant" it announced in a press release on Friday, July 15th. The Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program provides critical funding to support a wide range of criminal justice program areas. The public has until July 28, 2022 to submit all comments and ideas to the Plymouth County Administrator.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Prepares To Launch '988' Crisis Lifeline

Starting Saturday, July 16, 2022 the new three-digit code 988 will take effect, routing callers to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Information provided by massgov and 988lifeline.org.

Read full story
Kingston, MA

Kingston Launches New "Historic House Plaque Program"

On Wednesday, July 13th the Town of Kingston announced the launch of the Kingston Historical Commission's new program which was assembled "to encourage an awareness of Kingston's many historic structures."

Read full story
Scituate, MA

Fur Family Surrendered To Animal Shelter After Owner Loses House

12-year-old cat & 12-year-old Pomeranian , 3-year-old dachshundScituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts. The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts is looking for the perfect humans for this fur-family trio. The shelter reports that their former owner faced every pet parent's worst nightmare, "their owner loved him dearly," reads the sad but adorable TikTok that was posted on Monday, July 11th, "But unfortunately (he) lost his home."

Read full story
20 comments
Kingston, MA

Eversource Reliability Project Expected to Begin Construction in Kingston

Eversource Reliability Project - Photo Shows Typical Work Areas & Are For Illustration Purposes OnlyTown of Kingston. On Monday, the Town of Kingston announced to residents that the Eversource Reliability Project is projected to begin soon. In a press release published on July 11th, the Board of Selectmen wrote.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy