Free Event Offers Pet Parents Tips to Keep Their Furry Friends Cool in High-Heat Situations

Image by sevenpixx from Pixabay

The VCA Animal Hospitals invites you to join them for their next AskVCA Live Event on Monday, July 25, 2022.

There's no denying it- we're in the dog days of summer! But just because the hottest days of the year are named after our furry friends, it doesn't mean your paw-pals are equipt to handle the heat.

Our pets rely on us to keep them cool during summertime heat waves and humidity. The VCA's live virtual event will teach you the best practices every pet parent should know.

Topics will include:

Identifying signs of heatstroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration

Preventing heat-related health conditions

Being prepared for outdoor situations

The unseen risks of high temperatures

Important summertime DOs and DONTs!

The AskVCA Live Event will feature regional medical doctor Dr. Brian Roberts who "will offer summer safety tips for pets in high-heat situations."

The VCA Animal Hospitals welcomes you to submit questions before the live event to their email, social@vca.com

Image by mohannarendra chellingi from Pixabay

The VCA Animal Hospitals wants to remind you,

This community outreach event is not intended to provide specific medical, diagnostic or prescriptive support for any animal. If your pet needs care, please book an appointment with your VCA doctor or call your local VCA hospital. Not a VCA patient? Find a hospital near you at our website: http://bit.ly/findvca20

Image by Anna Doshechko from Pixabay

The VCA Animal Hospitals is a family of hometown animal hospitals that are "committed to making a positive impact for pets, people, and our communities."

AskVCA Live: Heat & Hydration for Pets Event Details:

WHERE: This virtual, live event will be held on Facebook Live

WHEN: Monday, July 25, 2022

TIME: 9:30PST

COST: Free