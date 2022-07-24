Free Event Offers Pet Parents Tips to Keep Their Furry Friends Cool in High-Heat Situations

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ght0G_0gqO7aMZ00
Image by sevenpixx from Pixabay

The VCA Animal Hospitals invites you to join them for their next AskVCA Live Event on Monday, July 25, 2022.

There's no denying it- we're in the dog days of summer! But just because the hottest days of the year are named after our furry friends, it doesn't mean your paw-pals are equipt to handle the heat.

Our pets rely on us to keep them cool during summertime heat waves and humidity. The VCA's live virtual event will teach you the best practices every pet parent should know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcM6V_0gqO7aMZ00
Join Dr. Brain Roberts for the next AskVCA Live Event on Saturday, July 25, 2022VCA Animal Hospitals / Facebook
Topics will include:
  • Identifying signs of heatstroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration
  • Preventing heat-related health conditions
  • Being prepared for outdoor situations
  • The unseen risks of high temperatures
  • Important summertime DOs and DONTs!

The AskVCA Live Event will feature regional medical doctor Dr. Brian Roberts who "will offer summer safety tips for pets in high-heat situations."

The VCA Animal Hospitals welcomes you to submit questions before the live event to their email, social@vca.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nz22t_0gqO7aMZ00
Image by mohannarendra chellingi from Pixabay

The VCA Animal Hospitals wants to remind you,

This community outreach event is not intended to provide specific medical, diagnostic or prescriptive support for any animal. If your pet needs care, please book an appointment with your VCA doctor or call your local VCA hospital. Not a VCA patient? Find a hospital near you at our website: http://bit.ly/findvca20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmmST_0gqO7aMZ00
Image by Anna Doshechko from Pixabay

The VCA Animal Hospitals is a family of hometown animal hospitals that are "committed to making a positive impact for pets, people, and our communities."

AskVCA Live: Heat & Hydration for Pets Event Details:

WHERE: This virtual, live event will be held on Facebook Live

WHEN: Monday, July 25, 2022

TIME: 9:30PST

COST: Free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvYvT_0gqO7aMZ00
Image by Cindy Parks from Pixabay

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pets# animals# dogs# cats# free event

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about local news stories & trending topics.

Massachusetts State
455 followers

More from Dianna Carney

Plymouth, MA

Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!

You're invited!Plymouth Family Resource Center / Facebook. The Plymouth Family Resource Center (PFRC) is hosting a party to celebrate their 2nd birthday! The Plymouth RFC invites the community to attend this fun family event which includes free admission, free activities, and free food!

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Celebrate the Return of a Marshfield Tradition with Free Admission to "Family Fun Day"

Family Fun Day 2019The Daniel Webster Estate / Facebook. The Daniel Webster Estate is hosting the first Family Fun Day since 2019! With activities ranging from touch-a-truck to pony rides, this exciting event is sure to be a hit with the whole family.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

On a Budget? Franklin Park Zoo Lets You "Pick The Price & Day" When Visiting Boston Lights "A Lantern Experience"

Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience at Franklin Park ZooBoston Lights: A Lantern Experience / YouTube. Franklin Park Zoo invites you to spend the evening enjoying the animals while strolling through a beautiful lantern experience!

Read full story
4 comments
Boston, MA

This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive Damage

Damage on Cape Cod after a tornado struck on July 23, 2019The Boston Globe. From whale-watching expeditions to watching a live performance at the Cape Playhouse, summer on Cape Cod can be exciting. Unfortunately, three years ago today guests vacationing in Yarmouth at the Cape Sands Inn had an exhilarating experience most of us hope to never experience.

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Keep the Kids Cool in Marshfield's New Pool & Splash Park!

The Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield opened its pool and splash park just over one month ago on June 22nd. In the past few weeks, the nonprofit family center has been offering family and recreational swim, splash park play, lap swim, and water safety instruction classes. Passes are available for purchase online starting at $5 for a daily youth pass, and going up to $150 for a monthly family swim pass.

Read full story
1 comments
Revere, MA

Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach Will Include a Fireworks "Extravaganza" Show

"Preparations are underway at the nation’s oldest public beach for the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival."Massachusetts State Police / Facebook. (Boston, MA) The nation's oldest public beach will be hosting the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival this weekend. This fun family event kicks off on Friday, July 22nd, and runs until Sunday, July 24th. The event prides itself on being one of the largest free events in Massachusetts, attracting over 1 million visitors throughout the three-day festival.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleborough, MA

Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" Fundraiser

Farm to Table Dinner EventSoule Homestead / Facebook. (Middleborough, MA) Soule Homestead is hosting its annual "Farm to Table" event, which supports the educational programs of Soule Homestead. The event pledges to deliver food as fresh as possible, with a menu "crafted a week before so we can see what veggies will be at their freshest."

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

Local Fisherman Catches Shark in Duxbury Bay

A juvenile sand tiger shark, caught off the bayside beach south of Powder Point Bridge by a local fisherman.Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc / Facebook. A juvenile sand shark was caught off the bayside beach, south of Power Point Bridge in Duxbury, Massachusetts. According to a Facebook post made by the Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc the sand shark was caught by a local fisherman who snapped this photo before releasing it back into the bay.

Read full story
7 comments
Plymouth, MA

Celebrate Summer at the Plymouth Bubbles, Beats & Foam Party!

(Plymouth, MA) Bubbles, music, foam- oh my! If you're looking for a family-friendly event that feels like a party then bring the whole clan down to Moonrise Cinemas on Sunday, July 24th!

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

Enjoy Free Admission & Fun Family Events At The Art Complex Museum

Spend time enjoying art and culture while staying cool!The Art Complex Museum. If you're looking for a free (airconditioned!) cultural experience for the entire family then look no further than The Art Complex Museum, which sits nestled in the woods of Duxbury, only a few miles from the Massachusetts coast.

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod Bay

Plymouth Waterfront Halt Holtec ProtestChannel 5 NewsOn July 25th, citizens of Plymouth, Massachusetts, will have their last chance to voice their"opposition to the proposed discharge of radioactive water from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station (Pilgrim) into Cape Cod Bay."

Read full story
6 comments
Boston, MA

This Day In History: Massive Bonfire on King Street as Bostonians Burn Statues to Celebrate Independence

Old State House, Boston MassachusettsImage by Tim Ball from Pixabay. On July 18, 1776 , 246 years ago, Bostonians gathered under the East Balcony of the Old State House to hear the news, which would go on to change the course of history; the United States announced their independence from Britain- they were free people, no longer under the rule of the Monarchy.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.

Read full story
5 comments

Lawmakers Introduce Bill Directing IRS to Establish a Free Online Tax Prep & Filing Service

Americans spend an average of 13 hours and $240 per year while filing taxes. The recently introduced bill, 'Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2022' that was presented by Senator Warren and cosponsored by 22 lawmakers would direct the IRS,

Read full story
1 comments
Plymouth, MA

Town of Plymouth Seeks Public Input On Criminal Justice Grant Funds

The Town of Plymouth "seeks public input on the Plymouth Police Department’s application for funds through the FY2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant" it announced in a press release on Friday, July 15th. The Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program provides critical funding to support a wide range of criminal justice program areas. The public has until July 28, 2022 to submit all comments and ideas to the Plymouth County Administrator.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Prepares To Launch '988' Crisis Lifeline

Starting Saturday, July 16, 2022 the new three-digit code 988 will take effect, routing callers to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Information provided by massgov and 988lifeline.org.

Read full story
Kingston, MA

Kingston Launches New "Historic House Plaque Program"

On Wednesday, July 13th the Town of Kingston announced the launch of the Kingston Historical Commission's new program which was assembled "to encourage an awareness of Kingston's many historic structures."

Read full story
Scituate, MA

Fur Family Surrendered To Animal Shelter After Owner Loses House

12-year-old cat & 12-year-old Pomeranian , 3-year-old dachshundScituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts. The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts is looking for the perfect humans for this fur-family trio. The shelter reports that their former owner faced every pet parent's worst nightmare, "their owner loved him dearly," reads the sad but adorable TikTok that was posted on Monday, July 11th, "But unfortunately (he) lost his home."

Read full story
20 comments
Kingston, MA

Eversource Reliability Project Expected to Begin Construction in Kingston

Eversource Reliability Project - Photo Shows Typical Work Areas & Are For Illustration Purposes OnlyTown of Kingston. On Monday, the Town of Kingston announced to residents that the Eversource Reliability Project is projected to begin soon. In a press release published on July 11th, the Board of Selectmen wrote.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy